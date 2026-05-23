Delhi NCR Weather: Relief in the Form of Strong Winds and Rain Showers

The Delhi NCR region is currently experiencing severe heat with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius. The unbearable heat has made it difficult for people to step out of their homes. However, a relief came in the form of strong winds and rain showers on Saturday morning. The day saw a significant drop in temperature due to the rain, leaving people relieved. The streets in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad were almost empty, but the light rain showers brought some respite from the scorching heat. The relief was short-lived, as the sun reappeared after the rain, leaving people in the grip of the scorching heat once again.

Delhi NCR Weather : Delhi-NCR is experiencing severe heat with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius. People are finding it difficult to step out of their homes due to the unbearable heat.

However, a relief came in the form of strong winds and rain showers on Saturday morning. The day saw a significant drop in temperature due to the rain, leaving people relieved. The streets in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad were almost empty, but the light rain showers brought some respite from the scorching heat. The relief was short-lived, as the sun reappeared after the rain, leaving people in the grip of the scorching heat once again.

The heat wave has led to an increase in electricity demand, causing power cuts in several areas. People are advised to stay indoors during the day and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated





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Delhi NCR Weather Severe Heat 45 Degrees Celsius Difficulty In Stepping Out Of Homes Relief In The Form Of Strong Winds And Rain Sh Significant Drop In Temperature Light Rain Showers Relief Was Short-Lived Sun Reappeared After The Rain Scorching Heat Increase In Electricity Demand Power Cuts In Several Areas Stay Indoors During The Day Drink Plenty Of Water To Stay Hydrated

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