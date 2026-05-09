Delhi Security Heightened Amid Terrorist Alert at BJP HQ: Additional Security Measures Taken

A terror alert has been triggered in Delhi, prompting heightened security at the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and nearby government buildings. As per inputs received, the fear of Kovid-19 vaccines catching fire might be used against the DDU Marg offices, and this has resulted in the increased deployment of security personnel, checkpoints, and surveillance at these places.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली स्थित भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के केंद्रीय कार्यालय की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में आतंकी धमकी मिलने के बाद वृद्धि कर दी गई है। पुलिस और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने संवेदनशील इलाके में अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात कर दिए हैं। कार्यालय के आसपास बैरिकेडिंग बढ़ा दी गई है और सीसीटीवी निगरानी को भी सख्त कर दिया गया है। वहीं, भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि एक कारण यह भी है कि बंगाल में शपथग्रहण के बाद यहां सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है ताकि विपक्ष यहां पर प्रदर्शन न कर सके। सुरक्षा इंतजामों की समीक्षा की जा रही सूत्रों के अनुसार, हाल ही में मिली खुफिया जानकारी में भाजपा कार्यालय को निशाना बनाने की संभावना जताई गई थी। इसके बाद दिल्ली पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने तुरंत सजग हो गईं। इस दौरान बीजेपी कार्यालय में आने-जाने वाले सभी लोगों की चेकिंग अब और अधिक सख्त कर दी गई है। आसपास के इलाकों में भी गश्त बढ़ा दी गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि धमकी की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के सभी पहलुओं की समीक्षा की जा रही है और आवश्यकतानुसार अतिरिक्त बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। Intelligence inputs have triggered a terror alert in Delhi, prompting heightened security at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters and nearby government buildings.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली स्थित भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के केंद्रीय कार्यालय की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में आतंकी धमकी मिलने के बाद वृद्धि कर दी गई है। पुलिस और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने संवेदनशील इलाके में अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात कर दिए हैं। कार्यालय के आसपास बैरिकेडिंग बढ़ा दी गई है और सीसीटीवी निगरानी को भी सख्त कर दिया गया है। वहीं, भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि एक कारण यह भी है कि बंगाल में शपथग्रहण के बाद यहां सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है ताकि विपक्ष यहां पर प्रदर्शन न कर सके। सुरक्षा इंतजामों की समीक्षा की जा रही सूत्रों के अनुसार, हाल ही में मिली खुफिया जानकारी में भाजपा कार्यालय को निशाना बनाने की संभावना जताई गई थी। इसके बाद दिल्ली पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने तुरंत सजग हो गईं। इस दौरान बीजेपी कार्यालय में आने-जाने वाले सभी लोगों की चेकिंग अब और अधिक सख्त कर दी गई है। आसपास के इलाकों में भी गश्त बढ़ा दी गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि धमकी की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के सभी पहलुओं की समीक्षा की जा रही है और आवश्यकतानुसार अतिरिक्त बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। Intelligence inputs have triggered a terror alert in Delhi, prompting heightened security at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters and nearby government buildings





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