Delhi's Summer Heat Wave Intensifies, Weather Alert Issued

The summer heat wave in Delhi has intensified, with clear skies and strong sunshine causing temperatures to rise steadily. The maximum temperature on Thursday reached 40.6 degrees Celsius, which is the highest so far this May and a significant increase from the normal temperature. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department expects temperatures to reach 28-29 degrees Celsius for the next four days, with the possibility of reaching as high as 43-44 degrees Celsius. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a significant alert for the next three hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds in some districts of Delhi. The alert is particularly important for areas affected by the heat wave, as it may exacerbate the situation. The NDMA advises people to stay indoors, away from high places, trees, and power poles to avoid the risk of lightning strikes. Farmers and outdoor workers should also be cautious.

राज्य ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली। राजधानी दिल्ली में मौसमी उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच गर्मी से मिली राहत अब समाप्त हो गई है। साफ आसमान और तेज धूप के साथ तापमान में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 1.

1 डिग्री अधिक 40.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जो इस मई माह का अब तक का सबसे गर्म दिन रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 23.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। तापमान 28-29 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की उम्मीद मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, अगले चार दिनों तक तेज गर्मी का दौर जारी रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान 43 से 44 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 28-29 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की उम्मीद है। शुक्रवार को आसमान आंशिक रूप से बादलों से घिरा रह सकता है और अधिकतम तापमान 41 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की संभावना है। NDMA की ओर से अलर्ट जारी इसी बीच, राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (NDMA) की ओर से एक महत्वपूर्ण अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। अगले 3 घंटों में दिल्ली के कुछ जनपद क्षेत्रों में बिजली कड़कने के साथ मध्यम दर्जे का आंधी-तूफान (हवा की गति 40-60 किमी/घंटा) और मध्यम दर्जे की बारिश होने की बहुत अधिक संभावना जताई गई है। आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने का खतरा यह अलर्ट उन इलाकों के लिए विशेष रूप से महत्वपूर्ण है जहां गर्मी के कारण उमस बढ़ गई है। हालांकि तेज हवाएं और बारिश कुछ लोगों को गर्मी से अस्थायी राहत दे सकती है, लेकिन आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। मौसम विभाग ने लोगों को सलाह दी है कि खुले में न रहें, खासकर ऊंची जगहों, पेड़ों और बिजली के खंभों से दूर रहें। कृषि कार्य में लगे किसानों और आउटडोर काम करने वाले लोगों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। दिल्लीवासियों को अगले कुछ दिनों में उमस भरी गर्मी के साथ-साथ अचानक मौसम बदलने की स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहना होगा





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