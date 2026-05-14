Delhi Police Reorganization: Senior IPS Officers Replaced, New Leaders Appointed

The Delhi Police has undergone a major reshuffle with several senior IPS officers being replaced and new leaders appointed. The government has appointed new law and order, crime, and traffic division heads in the national capital. The reshuffle includes senior IPS officer Neeraj Thakkar and Devashree Chander Srivastava being appointed as the heads of the two zones of the law and order department.

नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली पुलिस में बड़ा फेरबदल किया गया है। कई वरिष्ठ IPS अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारियों में बदलाव की सूचना है। सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कानून-व्यवस्था, क्राइम और ट्रैफिक डिवीजनों के नए प्रमुख नियुक्त किए हैं। इस फेरबदल में सीनियर IPS अधिकारी नीरज ठाकुर और देवेश चंद्र श्रीवास्तव को लॉ एंड ऑर्डर के दो जोन की कमान सौंपी गई है। हरगोबिंदर सिंह धालीवाल को शहर के क्राइम डिवीजन का नया प्रमुख और मनीष अग्रवाल को नया ट्रैफिक पुलिस चीफ नियुक्त किया गया है। अजय चौधरी को प्रोटेक्टिव सिक्योरिटी डिवीजन का प्रभार दिया गया है। वहीं अतुल कटियार विजिलेंस यूनिट के नए प्रमुख होंगे।पुलिस एस्टैब्लिशमेंट बोर्ड की सिफारिश पर दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल टीएस संधु की ओर से जारी आईपीएस अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर का आदेश जारी किया गया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता टॉप कॉप सतीश गोलचा करते हैं। के.

जगदीशन को स्पेशल सीपी (इंटेलिजेंस) के रूप में ट्रांसफर किया गया है। विजय कुमार को उनके मौजूदा पोर्टफोलियो, रिजर्व आर्म्ड पुलिस के अलावा ट्रांसपोर्ट डिवीजन का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है।विभाग में यह फेरबदल कानून-व्यवस्था प्रमुख रविंद्र सिंह यादव के दो साल का कार्यकाल पूरा होने पर उन्हें अंडमान और निकोबार का DGP बनाए जाने के बाद हुआ है। रविंद्र सिंह यादव दोनों जोन का प्रभार संभाल रहे थे, क्योंकि ज़ोन I के प्रमुख मधुप तिवारी का 10 दिन पहले अरुणाचल प्रदेश में तबादला हो गया था। रविंद्र यादव को ट्रांस-यमुना इलाकों और बाहरी दिल्ली के इलाकों जैसे अलीपुर और बवाना में कानून-व्यवस्था को प्रभावी ढंग से संभालने का श्रेय दिया जाता है, इन इलाकों में कई आपराधिक गिरोह सक्रिय हैं। अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान, स्थानीय पुलिस ने कई पेचीदा मामलों को सुलझाया, जिनमें गवाह रचना यादव की हत्या का मामला भी शामिल है





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Delhi Police IPS Officers Law And Order Crime Division Traffic Police Protective Security Division Vigilance Unit

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