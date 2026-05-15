Delhi Development Authority extends booking deadline for 'Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' for serving and retired government employees

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking deadline for the 'Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' scheme, which offers ready-to-move homes in Narela for serving and retired government employees. The scheme offers limited 2 and 3 BHK units with a 25% discount. The scheme closes on 31.05.2026. To book, visit the official DDA website.

दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (DDA) ने सरकारी क्षेत्र के सेवारत और सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों के लिए अपनी विशेष 'कर्मयोगी आवास योजना 2025' के तहत फ्लैटों की बुकिंग की समय-सीमा को बढ़ा दिया है। 12 दिसंबर 2025 को लॉन्च की गई इस योजना के अंतर्गत नरेला के सेक्टर A1-A4 के पॉकेट-9 में कुल 1168 फ्लैट्स पेश किए गए थे। जिनकी बुकिंग 14 जनवरी 2026 से शुरू हुई थी। 2 और 3 BHK यूनिट्स पर 25% डिस्काउंट मिलेगा। पहले आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 मार्च थी, लेकिन लोगों की भारी दिलचस्पी को देखते हुए अब इसे बढ़कर 31 मई 2026 कर दिया गया है। इसका मतलब है कि केंद्र, राज्य सरकार, पीएसयू और बैंकों के कर्मचारियों के पास अब नरेला के इन सुरक्षित इलाकों में घर बुक करने के लिए दो महीने का अतिरिक्त समय है। बुकिंग 'पहले आओ, पहले पाओ' के आधार पर हो रही है, इसलिए इच्छुक लोग जल्द ही अपना फ्लैट सुरक्षित कर सकते हैं.

दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (DDA) ने सरकारी क्षेत्र के सेवारत और सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों के लिए अपनी विशेष 'कर्मयोगी आवास योजना 2025' के तहत फ्लैटों की बुकिंग की समय-सीमा को बढ़ा दिया है। 12 दिसंबर 2025 को लॉन्च की गई इस योजना के अंतर्गत नरेला के सेक्टर A1-A4 के पॉकेट-9 में कुल 1168 फ्लैट्स पेश किए गए थे। जिनकी बुकिंग 14 जनवरी 2026 से शुरू हुई थी। 2 और 3 BHK यूनिट्स पर 25% डिस्काउंट मिलेगा। पहले आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 मार्च थी, लेकिन लोगों की भारी दिलचस्पी को देखते हुए अब इसे बढ़कर 31 मई 2026 कर दिया गया है। इसका मतलब है कि केंद्र, राज्य सरकार, पीएसयू और बैंकों के कर्मचारियों के पास अब नरेला के इन सुरक्षित इलाकों में घर बुक करने के लिए दो महीने का अतिरिक्त समय है। बुकिंग 'पहले आओ, पहले पाओ' के आधार पर हो रही है, इसलिए इच्छुक लोग जल्द ही अपना फ्लैट सुरक्षित कर सकते हैं





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Delhi Development Authority Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025 Narela Pockets 6 And 9 Government Employees Secure Residential Areas Ready-To-Move Homes Discounts Booking Deadline Extension

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