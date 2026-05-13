Delhi Government Directs Three Departments To Limit Vehicle Use, Prohibit Foreign Travels For Government Employees

The Delhi Government has issued guidelines for the officials and employees of three departments in response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce the consumption of petroleum products. The guidelines include restrictions on the use of government-owned vehicles and prohibit foreign travels until notified otherwise. The three departments are Lokpal Board, Jal Board and Irrigation Department.

राज्य ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों की खपत कम करने की अपील पर दिल्ली सरकार के तीन विभागों ने अपने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसमें वाहनों का सीमित उपयोग करने के साथ-साथ अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के विदेश दौराओं पर अगले आदेश तक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। चेयरमैन प्रवेश वर्मा के निर्देश पर लोक निर्माण विभाग, जल बोर्ड और सिंचाई विभाग में यह निर्देश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिए गए हैं। कारपूलिंग को बढ़ावा देने के आदेश के अनुसार, अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों द्वारा वाहनों के उपयोग को कम से कम किया जाएगा। सार्वजनिक परिवहन और ईवी को बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा। निरीक्षणों, फील्ड दौरों और कार्यालय यात्रा के लिए जहां भी संभव हो, वाहन पूलिंग, कार पूलिंग अपनाई जानी चाहिए। ऑनलाइन बैठकों को बढ़ावा निरीक्षणों, उद्घाटन और आधिकारिक कार्यक्रमों के दौरान अधिकारी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों, पूल्ड वाहनों या सार्वजनिक परिवहन का उपयोग करके एक साथ यात्रा करनेकी कोशिश करेंगे। विभाग डीजल से चलने वाले या ट्रैक्टर पर लगे पंपों के स्थान पर इलेक्ट्रिक पंपों और स्थायी पंपिंग स्टेशनों के उपयोग को अधिकतम करेगा। अनावश्यक यात्रा को कम करने के लिए वर्चुअल (ऑनलाइन) बैठकों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। सप्ताह में एक दिन नो कार डे के रूप में मनाया जाएगा, जिसके दौरान अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को सार्वजनिक परिवहन या पूल्ड परिवहन व्यवस्था का उपयोग करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। साप्ताहिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट तलब तीनों विभागों में। उपरोक्त उपायों के कार्यान्वयन के संबंध में, सरकार को साप्ताहिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत दी जाएगी.

राज्य ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों की खपत कम करने की अपील पर दिल्ली सरकार के तीन विभागों ने अपने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसमें वाहनों का सीमित उपयोग करने के साथ-साथ अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के विदेश दौराओं पर अगले आदेश तक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। चेयरमैन प्रवेश वर्मा के निर्देश पर लोक निर्माण विभाग, जल बोर्ड और सिंचाई विभाग में यह निर्देश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिए गए हैं। कारपूलिंग को बढ़ावा देने के आदेश के अनुसार, अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों द्वारा वाहनों के उपयोग को कम से कम किया जाएगा। सार्वजनिक परिवहन और ईवी को बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा। निरीक्षणों, फील्ड दौरों और कार्यालय यात्रा के लिए जहां भी संभव हो, वाहन पूलिंग, कार पूलिंग अपनाई जानी चाहिए। ऑनलाइन बैठकों को बढ़ावा निरीक्षणों, उद्घाटन और आधिकारिक कार्यक्रमों के दौरान अधिकारी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों, पूल्ड वाहनों या सार्वजनिक परिवहन का उपयोग करके एक साथ यात्रा करनेकी कोशिश करेंगे। विभाग डीजल से चलने वाले या ट्रैक्टर पर लगे पंपों के स्थान पर इलेक्ट्रिक पंपों और स्थायी पंपिंग स्टेशनों के उपयोग को अधिकतम करेगा। अनावश्यक यात्रा को कम करने के लिए वर्चुअल (ऑनलाइन) बैठकों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। सप्ताह में एक दिन नो कार डे के रूप में मनाया जाएगा, जिसके दौरान अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को सार्वजनिक परिवहन या पूल्ड परिवहन व्यवस्था का उपयोग करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। साप्ताहिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट तलब तीनों विभागों में। उपरोक्त उपायों के कार्यान्वयन के संबंध में, सरकार को साप्ताहिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत दी जाएगी





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