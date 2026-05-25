Deputy CM and Home Minister Conduct Dial-112 Testing in Chhattisgarh

The Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh conducted a mock call on Dial-112 to check the police response system and inspected the technical facilities on the Beemera highway. They also checked the complaint registration process and the functioning of the Dial-112 service and its technical facilities. The new Dial-112 service aims to strengthen security and emergency services in Chhattisgarh and provide a high-tech and fast response system to help people in emergency situations.

Chhattisgarh Dial 112 testing: Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma have conducted a mock call on Dial-112 to check the police response system and have conducted an inspection of the technical facilities on the Beemera highway.

They made a call to Dial-112 Next Gen service as a victim and checked the functioning of the Dial-112 service and its technical facilities. They also inspected the location tracking system, response mechanism, and emergency services related technology. They also checked the complaint registration process from the call receipt to the arrival of the team at the spot. They also checked the communication system, location tracking, and the time it takes to alert the police in case of an emergency.

They also checked how the team communicates with the complainant and how they provide assistance in case of a crisis. The new Dial-112 service aims to strengthen security and emergency services in Chhattisgarh. The 400 Dial-112 vehicles have been launched in Chhattisgarh to provide a high-tech and fast response system to help people in emergency situations.

The government is focusing on making police services more effective and technology-based to improve crime control, provide quick help in road accidents, and ensure better response in emergency situations





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Chhattisgarh Dial-112 Police Response System Technical Facilities Mock Call Complaint Registration Process Emergency Services High-Tech Fast Response System Emergency Situations

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