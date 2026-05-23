Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's Thriller Film Makes Double Digits on Day Two

Drishyam 3, directed by Joy Thomas, has had a mixed reception from critics and audiences, but it has proved to be a hit at the box office. The movie stars Southern superstar Mohanlal and the sequel of the popular Dhrishyam Franchise. The film released on the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday on 21 May.

Drishyam 3 ( Mohanlal ) ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक शानदार शुरुआत की, लेकिन दूसरे दिन कुछ गिरावट आई। दूसरे दिन इस थ्रिलर फिल्म ने भारत में 11.05 करोड़ रुपये का कास्ट कलेक्शन किया, जो मलयालम भाषा के रूप में 4,886 स्क्रीन्स पर 11.

05 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई में अंतर था। अन्य भाषाओं में भी, यह फिल्म संक्षेप में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही है, जिसमें कन्नड़ में लगभग 10 लाख रुपये, तमिल में 40 लाख रुपये और तेलुगु में 70 लाख रुपये शामिल हैं। दूसरे दिन, इसकी नेट बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन 26.90 करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंच गई, जबकि रिलीज के दो दिनों में इसका ग्रास कलेक्शन 31.18 करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंच गया है। दूसरे दिन ही, इसके विदेशी क्षेत्रों में 20 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया गया, जिससे इसका कुल इंटरनेशनल ग्रास कलेक्शन अब 45 करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंच गया है। इसके वर्ल्डव्यूड ग्रास कलेक्शन सिर्फ दो दिनों में 76.18 करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंच गया है। द डॉयरेक्टर जीतू जोसेफ, जो साथी कलाकार मीना, अंसीबा हसन, एस्थर अनिल और आशा शरथ के साथ काम कर रहे थे





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