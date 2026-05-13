Drones Attack in Sudan: Army Claims the Rapid Support Forces Have Carried Out the Attack

The Rapid Support Forces - RSF (also known as Rapid Support Forces - RSF) affiliated to the Sudanese Armed Forces have been fighting against the Sudan People's Liberation Army - SPLA (also known as Sudan People's Liberation Army) in Sudan. However, a drone attack made waves in East Darfur state on Tuesday 30th March 2021 with 6 fatalities.

सूडान में चल रहा गृहयुद्ध 3 साल से ज़्यादा समय बीतने के बाद भी जारी है। 15 अप्रैल 2023 से सूडान में सेना और अर्धसैनिक बल - आरएसएफ के बीच युद्ध चल रहा है, जिससे देश में तबाही मच चुकी है। हालांकि गौर किया जाए, तो देश में आरएसएफ ने ज़्यादा हमले किए हैं। हालांकि आरएसएफ के कब्ज़े वाले इलाकों पर सेना के हमलों के मामले भी समय-समय पर देखने को मिलते हैं। इसी बीच अब सूडान में एक बार फिर ड्रोन अटैक का मामला सामने आया है। ये बात ड्रोन अटैक से मचा हाहाकार, 6 लोगों की हुई मौत सूडान के ईस्ट दारफुर राज्य के अल-दाएन शहर में मंगलवार को ड्रोन अटैक का मामला देखने को मिला। इस हमले में आवासीय क्षेत्र को निशाना बनाया गया। इस हमले में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जिनकी पुष्टि क्षेत्र में रहने वाले दो लोगों और अल-दाएन अस्पताल में काम करने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने की। 5 लोग घायल इस ड्रोन अटैक में 5 लोग घायल भी हो गए, जिन्हें अल-दाएन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहाँ उनका इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें से 3 लोगों की स्थिति गंभीर बताई जा रही है। आरएसएफ ने सेना पर लगाया आरोप आरएसएफ ने इस हमले का आरोप सेना पर लगाया है। हालांकि सेना की तरफ से अभी तक इस मामले पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया सामने नहीं आई है। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ईस्ट दारफुर राज्य पर आरएसएफ का कब्ज़ा है। सूडान में नहीं सुधर रहे हालात.

सूडान में चल रहा गृहयुद्ध 3 साल से ज़्यादा समय बीतने के बाद भी जारी है। 15 अप्रैल 2023 से सूडान में सेना और अर्धसैनिक बल - आरएसएफ के बीच युद्ध चल रहा है, जिससे देश में तबाही मच चुकी है। हालांकि गौर किया जाए, तो देश में आरएसएफ ने ज़्यादा हमले किए हैं। हालांकि आरएसएफ के कब्ज़े वाले इलाकों पर सेना के हमलों के मामले भी समय-समय पर देखने को मिलते हैं। इसी बीच अब सूडान में एक बार फिर ड्रोन अटैक का मामला सामने आया है। ये बात ड्रोन अटैक से मचा हाहाकार, 6 लोगों की हुई मौत सूडान के ईस्ट दारफुर राज्य के अल-दाएन शहर में मंगलवार को ड्रोन अटैक का मामला देखने को मिला। इस हमले में आवासीय क्षेत्र को निशाना बनाया गया। इस हमले में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जिनकी पुष्टि क्षेत्र में रहने वाले दो लोगों और अल-दाएन अस्पताल में काम करने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने की। 5 लोग घायल इस ड्रोन अटैक में 5 लोग घायल भी हो गए, जिन्हें अल-दाएन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहाँ उनका इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें से 3 लोगों की स्थिति गंभीर बताई जा रही है। आरएसएफ ने सेना पर लगाया आरोप आरएसएफ ने इस हमले का आरोप सेना पर लगाया है। हालांकि सेना की तरफ से अभी तक इस मामले पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया सामने नहीं आई है। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ईस्ट दारफुर राज्य पर आरएसएफ का कब्ज़ा है। सूडान में नहीं सुधर रहे हालात





rpbreakingnews / 🏆 11. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sudan Crisis Military Conflict Al-Daein Drone Attack Rapid Support Forces - RSF Sudan People's Liberation Army - SPLA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Condemns Fake Statements on Social Media, Calls It Dishonest and Attack on Judicial TrustThe Supreme Court has strongly condemned the circulation of fake statements on social media platforms and called it a dishonest and attack on judicial trust. The court has issued a press statement regarding certain posts on social media which falsely attribute statements to the Chief Justice of India. These statements are described as defamatory by the Supreme Court. They also appealed to citizens and social media platforms not to spread such harmful content as it weakens the trust of the public in the judiciary and the legal system.

Read more »

Trump hints at US-Iran attack as ceasefire 'Life Support System'US President Donald Trump, in his address, hinted that the ceasefire, which has been in place since 2015, might not last due to the current tensions between the two countries and the US is ready to launch an attack on Iran if the situation escalates.

Read more »

Iran Warns Of 90% Uranium Enrichment In Response To Possible US-Israeli StrikesIran's National Security Commission spokesperson has announced that if the US and Israel launch another military attack on Iran, Tehran will respond with '90% uranium enrichment'. This statement is seen as a direct threat to attack nuclear weapons and poses a significant strategic challenge to the foreign policies of the US and Israel.

Read more »

MP Illegal Sand Mining: Gangsters Exact Vengeance, Attack Police, Attack Armed Guards, Ministry File CasesThieves and gangsters have been revealed as mafia and beyond theft. The gang members attacked department personnel with sticks and brutally attacked the armed guards. A coordinated attack from local caste or community leaders and police has emboldened the mafia in even more cases of violence against department personnel and citizens.

Read more »

जयपुर पर नियंत्रण रेखा के पास से घुसपाती पाकिस्तानी आतंवादी मारा गया, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट परThe Indian Army foiled a cross-border intrusion attempt by a Pakistani terrorist affiliated to the LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) organization in Puncet, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist was trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) and was eliminated during a gunfight with security forces. The Army also initiated a search and security operation to identify potential accomplices. Security agencies are on high alert as attempts to infiltrate from the Line of Control are on the rise.

Read more »

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान चीन ने पाकिस्तान की मदद की: भारत बोला- आतंकवाद की रक्षा करने वाले देशों की छवि खराब ...Terror shielding nations reputation damaged; India MEA statement on China Pakistan support.

Read more »