Dattatreya Hosabale: RSS Chief Discusses Pakistan-India Relations, West Asia Crisis, and India's Role in Global Affairs

Dattatreya Hosabale, the Chief of the National Volunteer Corps of India (RSS), has spoken to the media on several issues, including Pakistan-India relations, the crisis in West Asia, and India's role in global affairs. He has made a big statement regarding India-Pakistan relations, calling Pakistan a 'thorn in the flesh' and emphasizing the need for dialogue while also being firm in security matters.

Dattatreya Hosabale: National Volunteer Corps of India ( RSS ) Chief Dattatreya Hosabale has spoken to the media on several issues. Pakistan-India relations, the crisis in West Asia, among other issues, have been discussed.

Dattatreya Hosabale has made a big statement regarding India-Pakistan relations. He called Pakistan a 'thorn in the flesh' and added that dialogue should not be completely shut down. He believes that India should be firm in security matters, but dialogue should remain open. In an interview, Hosabale said that if Pakistan tries to trouble India through attacks like Pulwama or terrorist incidents, then the country should respond according to the situation.

He emphasized that the security and dignity of any country are the most important, and the government should take steps accordingly. He also said that only a confrontation will not solve the problem. Hosabale believes that diplomatic relations, trade, visa, and people-to-people contact between the two countries should not be completely cut off. He believes that dialogue should always remain open, as it can help reduce tension in the future.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Hosabale supported the appeal to save petrol-diesel, postpone gold purchase, and avoid unnecessary foreign travel. He believes that such appeals are made to protect the country's interests and citizens should also take responsibility. He emphasized the importance of living frugally and using resources according to need, even in normal times. He also reminded that such appeals have been made in the past to protect the country's interests.

Regarding the tension and conflict in West Asia, he expressed confidence in India's role and influence. He believes that India's credibility and influence have grown significantly in recent years. Today, the world takes India's voice seriously and values its opinion on many issues. He believes that India can play a crucial role in resolving conflicts and promoting dialogue and understanding among countries





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RSS National Volunteer Corps Of India Pakistan-India Relations West Asia Crisis India's Role In Global Affairs Pakistan As A 'Thorn In The Flesh' Dialogue And Firmness In Security Matters India's Credibility And Influence In Global Af India's Role In Resolving Conflicts And Promot

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