Eko India Episode: How Assam's Community Efforts Reduced Human-Elephant Conflict, Tamil Nadu Farmer's Innovative Farming Technique, Indian Scientists Cultivating Big Tanks of Water Hyacinth for CO2 Absorption, Reducing Pollution by Growing Microalgae, and More

Eko India, a popular Hindi news show, presents an episode that delves into various topics such as how community efforts in Assam reduced human-elephant conflict, a Tamil Nadu farmer's innovative farming technique, Indian scientists cultivating big tanks of water hyacinth for CO2 absorption, reducing pollution by growing microalgae, and more. The show also covers topics like how to recycle sewage to irrigate crops, how to recycle water to irrigate crops, and how to recycle water to irrigate crops. Additionally, the show discusses the challenges faced by the people of Meghalaya due to excessive rainfall and the efforts being made to address the water crisis in the region. The show also covers the story of a Swiss businessman who recycles waste to extract gold and the efforts being made to reduce pollution in the region.

ईको इंडिया के इस एपिसोड में देखिए दार्जिलिंग के चाय बागानों के मजदूर कैसे बन गए किसान. इस एपिसोड में जानिए, कैसे असम में सामुदायिक कोशिशों के नतीजे में मानव-हाथी टकराव कम हो रहा है.

तमिलनाडु में एक किसान ने निकाल लिया है भविष्य में होने वाली बेहतर खेती का उपाए, जानें क्या है इंटीग्रेटेड फार्मिंग. भारत में वैज्ञानिक पानी की बड़ी टंकियों में शैवाल उगा रहे हैं. इन अतिसूक्ष्म शैवालों की मदद से सीओटू को सोखा जा रहा है. इस एपिसोड में जानिए, कैसे असम में सामुदायिक कोशिशों के नतीजे में मानव-हांडी टकराव कम हो रहा है.

ईको इंडिया के इस एपिसोड में जानिए, कैसे रेट्रोफिटिंग करके वाहनों से होने वाले प्रदूषण को घटाया जा सकता है. कैसे रेत से सोना छानते हैं एक स्विस कारोबारीसमंदर साफ करने की मुहिम नीदरलैंड्स के बोयान स्लाट की कहानी उम्मीद देती है. उनका लक्ष्य है, 2040 तक समुद्रों से 90 फीसदी प्लास्टिक कचरा निकालना. लातविया की सीमा रूस से लगती है.

मॉस्को के खतरे के मद्देनजर यहां सेना बॉर्डर को ज्यादा सुरक्षित बनाने की कोशिश कर रही है. करेज सिस्टम को दोबारा जिंदा करने से बीदर में पानी पहुंच गया है पानी की कमी से जूझ रहे इलाकों को उसने सबक दिया है. पूरी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश, मेघालय में होती है. लेकिन इसके बावजूद वहां जल संकट पैदा हो चुका है.

इटली की मांओं ने फॉरएवर केमिकल्स के एक बड़े घोटाले का पर्दाफाश किया. उस फैक्ट्री की मशीनरी बाद में भारत पहुंचा दी गई





DW Hindi / 🏆 8. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eko India Environment Assam Human-Elephant Conflict Community Efforts Tamil Nadu Farmer's Innovative Farming Technique Indian Scientists Water Hyacinth CO2 Absorption Pollution Microalgae Sewage Recycling Water Recycling Water Recycling Meghalaya Excessive Rainfall Water Crisis Swiss Businessman Recycling Waste Gold Extraction Pollution Reduction

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