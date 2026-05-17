Elderly man in MP organizes death banquet before his death

Elderly man in Baghelpatti, Madhya Pradesh, organizes a death banquet before his death, but instead of the death to come, the elderly person himself meets people in the death banquet fills the air with welcome signs. Hundreds of people pour in. Controversy steps up after the invitation card spread on social media.

MP News: elderly man holds a death banquet before death in Baghelpatti . Thousands of people took part in the program. A shocking case has emerged in Karari district of Baghelpatti .

The elderly man, 60-year-old Klyan Pal of Baghelpatti, organized a death banquet before his death in his village. Thousands of people took part in the program. Pal was worried that his family members would arrange for a death banquet, cremation, and other rituals after his death. This was the reason he took this decision.

The whole village talked about this program. Two days before the program, Pal came to Prayagraj. There he had the cumbhaka ceremony and sankalp, and then came back to do purasthanpan and start the ceremony of Rama in the village for 24 hours. A religious atmosphere was created in the village and people discussed the unique program.

At 4 pm on Saturday, the big funeral started. The program was arranged similar to the death banquet, but the main difference was that the one whose death banquet was going on was also welcoming the people. It was reported that thousands of people took part in the program. The villagers said that around 5,000 people took part in the banquet.

The program was set up similarly to the death banquet with special arrangements for food, drink, and sitting. It was said that the villagers and the villagers around it hundreds of people arrived at the program. According to villagers, about 5,000 people took part in the banquet





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