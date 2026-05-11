Electric vs Hybrid Car Range Loss: Which Car is Affected More by Bad Weather?

A new AAA study has found that electric and hybrid cars suffer a decline in performance during extreme weather conditions. The study included popular electric and hybrid cars for testing and analyzed their range and mileage under different weather conditions. Which car is costlier to run and more affected by bad weather, electric or hybrid?

Electric VS Hybrid Car Range Loss : In cold weather, electric car s are often believed to lose their battery quickly and see a decrease in range.

However, a new AAA (American Automobile Association) study has revealed some surprising findings. The study states that not only are electric cars affected by poor weather, but so are hybrid cars. In fact, both electric and hybrid cars can suffer a decline in performance during extreme weather conditions. But, the question arises: Which car is more affected by bad weather, your pocket? Let's delve deeper into this report's key points





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Electric Car Hybrid Car Range Loss Bad Weather Cost Electric Vs. Hybrid Cars AAA Study

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