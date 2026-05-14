ED arrests Kolkata DCP Shanta Kumar Sinha, TMC office and clock tower demolished by BMC, Bengal police arrests TMC workers in murder case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kolkata Police's DCP Shanta Kumar Sinha. They were summoned multiple times but did not appear, leading to the issuance of a lookout notice. Their arrest was made during the investigation into the Sonapur case. The case involves large-scale land grabbing, illegal collection, and financial fraud in real estate in Kolkata. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a TMC office and a clock tower with a bulldozer on Thursday. Local residents had long complained about the illegal nature of the building. A court had ordered its demolition in 2025, but no action was taken by officials at that time. The tower was inaugurated by former Minister Arunabha Vajpayee, who recently lost the Assembly elections. The office and tower were built on the sports field of TMC. On the same day, May 5, 2022, a TMC office was demolished in New Market area of Kolkata. On the same day, a bulldozer was used to demolish a TMC office in New Market area of Kolkata. A TMC office was also demolished in Assam. The party accused the BJP of arson. Bengal Police arrested TMC workers in a murder case. The murder took place in North 24 Parganas district. Four bullets were fired at the vehicle in which the PA of BJP leader Suvendu Officer was traveling. The PA was traveling in a car driven by the driver. Another person was also present in the car. The murder took place on Wednesday night.

ED ने कोलकाता पुलिस के डीसीपी शांतनु सिन्हा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उन्हें कई बार समन जारी किए गए, लेकिन वह पेश नहीं हो रहे थे, जिसके बाद उनके खिलाफ लुक-आउट नोटिस भी जारी किया गया। उनकी गिरफ्तारी सोना पप्पू केस में जांच के दौरान हुई। ये मामला कोलकाता में जमीन हड़पने, जबरन वसूली और रियल एस्टेट से जुड़े बड़े वित्तीय धोखाधड़ी के मामलों से जुड़ा है। वहीं, नगर निगम ने गुरुवार को बुलडोजर से तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) का एक दफ्तर और एक क्लॉक टावर गिरा दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने काफी समय पहले इसके अवैध होने की शिकायत की थी। साल 2025 में ही कोर्ट ने इसे गिराने का आदेश दे दिया था, लेकिन तब अधिकारियों ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाया। इस टावर का उद्घाटन पूर्व मंत्री अरूप विश्वास ने किया था, जो हाल ही में विधानसभा चुनाव हार गए हैं। TMC का ऑफिस और टावर खेल के मैदान पर कब्जा करके बनाया गया था। इससे पहले 5 मई को चुनावी नतीजों के अगले दिन ही कोलकाता के न्यू मार्केट इलाके में भी एक TMC का दफ्तर गिराया गया था।5 मई को कोलकाता के न्यू मार्केट इलाके के पास भाजपा समर्थकों की भीड़ ने पार्टी का झंडा लेकर दुकानों में तोड़फोड़ की। इस दौरान TMC ऑफिस पर बुलडोजर भी चला था। वहीं, आसनसोल में देर रात TMC ऑफिस में आग लग गई। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। इसके अलावा, जगतबल्लभपुर में TMC ऑफिस में आग लगा दी गई। पार्टी ने भाजपा समर्थकों पर आगजनी का आरोप लगाया था।बंगाल में सुवेंदु अधिकारी के पीए की हत्या:नॉर्थ 24 परगना में 4 गोलियां मारी; TMC कार्यकर्ताओं पर मर्डर का आरोप.

ED ने कोलकाता पुलिस के डीसीपी शांतनु सिन्हा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उन्हें कई बार समन जारी किए गए, लेकिन वह पेश नहीं हो रहे थे, जिसके बाद उनके खिलाफ लुक-आउट नोटिस भी जारी किया गया। उनकी गिरफ्तारी सोना पप्पू केस में जांच के दौरान हुई। ये मामला कोलकाता में जमीन हड़पने, जबरन वसूली और रियल एस्टेट से जुड़े बड़े वित्तीय धोखाधड़ी के मामलों से जुड़ा है। वहीं, नगर निगम ने गुरुवार को बुलडोजर से तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) का एक दफ्तर और एक क्लॉक टावर गिरा दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने काफी समय पहले इसके अवैध होने की शिकायत की थी। साल 2025 में ही कोर्ट ने इसे गिराने का आदेश दे दिया था, लेकिन तब अधिकारियों ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाया। इस टावर का उद्घाटन पूर्व मंत्री अरूप विश्वास ने किया था, जो हाल ही में विधानसभा चुनाव हार गए हैं। TMC का ऑफिस और टावर खेल के मैदान पर कब्जा करके बनाया गया था। इससे पहले 5 मई को चुनावी नतीजों के अगले दिन ही कोलकाता के न्यू मार्केट इलाके में भी एक TMC का दफ्तर गिराया गया था।5 मई को कोलकाता के न्यू मार्केट इलाके के पास भाजपा समर्थकों की भीड़ ने पार्टी का झंडा लेकर दुकानों में तोड़फोड़ की। इस दौरान TMC ऑफिस पर बुलडोजर भी चला था। वहीं, आसनसोल में देर रात TMC ऑफिस में आग लग गई। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। इसके अलावा, जगतबल्लभपुर में TMC ऑफिस में आग लगा दी गई। पार्टी ने भाजपा समर्थकों पर आगजनी का आरोप लगाया था।बंगाल में सुवेंदु अधिकारी के पीए की हत्या:नॉर्थ 24 परगना में 4 गोलियां मारी; TMC कार्यकर्ताओं पर मर्डर का आरोप





Dainik Bhaskar / 🏆 19. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Shanta Kumar Sinha TMC Office And Clock Tower Demolished By BMC Bengal Police Arrests TMC Workers In Murder Ca Sonapur Case Large-Scale Land Grabbing Illegal Collection Financial Fraud In Real Estate Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Bengal Police Assam Murder Case North 24 Parganas District PA Of BJP Leader Suvendu Officer Vehicle Driver Another Person Murder Wednesday Night

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