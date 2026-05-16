First Academy Award Ceremony Held on the Same Day

The first Academy Award ceremony was held on the day of the prestigious event, with a silent film being awarded the Best Film.

आज के दिन ही प्रतिष्ठित एकेडमी अवार्ड या ऑस्कर पुरस्कार का पहली बार आयोजन हुआ था। एक मूक फिल्म को सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का पुरस्कार मिला था। 16 मई, 1929 को, एकेडमी ऑफ मोशन पिक्चर आर्ट्स एंड साइंसेज ने कैलिफोर्निया के हॉलीवुड में रूजवेल्ट होटल के ब्लॉसम रूम में आयोजित लगभग 250 लोगों के लिए एक डिनर पार्टी में अपने पहले पुरस्कार वितरित किए। अकादमी अवार्ड या ऑस्कर पुरस्कार विजेता पहली सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म विलियम वेलमैन द्वारा निर्देशित 'विंग्स ' थी। यह एक मूक फिल्म थी। शक्तिशाली एमजीएम फिल्म स्टूडियो के प्रमुख लुई बी.

मेयर की परिकल्पना पर आधारित, अकादमी की स्थापना मई 1927 में एक गैर-लाभकारी संगठन के रूप में हुई थी, जो फिल्म उद्योग के विकास और सुधार के लिए समर्पित थी। इसके पहले अध्यक्ष और मई 1929 के समारोह के मेजबान अभिनेता डगलस फेयरबैंक्स सीनियर थे। आज के विपरीत, पहले ऑस्कर पुरस्कारों के विजेताओं की घोषणा पुरस्कार समारोह से पहले ही कर दी गई थी। बाद में इन प्रतिष्ठित स्वर्ण-चढ़ी मूर्तियों को इसी नाम से जाना जाने लगा। जब अलग इजरायल की घोषणा हुई, ऐसे बना था पहला यहूदी देश जब रूस ने पश्चिम बर्लिन की नाकेबंदी खत्म की, 11 महीने रहा था ब्लॉकेड पहले ऑस्कर समारोह के समय, हाल ही में फिल्मों में साउंड का इस्तेमाल शुरू हुआ था। वार्नर ब्रदर्स की फिल्म 'द जैज सिंगर' - जो शुरुआती 'टॉकीज' में से एक थी। इस फिल्म को सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा करने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई क्योंकि अकादमी ने फैसला किया कि ध्वनि वाली फिल्मों को मूक फिल्मों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करने देना अनुचित होगा





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Academy Award Silent Film First Ceremony Hollywood Ruzevelt Hotel

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