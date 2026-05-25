First Nobel Prize Winners: The Pioneers of Nobel Prize

Discover the five remarkable individuals who received the first Nobel Prize in 1901, including the discovery of X-rays, the treatment of hypertension, the prevention of diphtheria, the recognition of literature, and the humanitarian work in disaster and war relief.

First Nobel Prize Winners: In 1901, five remarkable individuals were awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize , marking the beginning of this prestigious award. The winners' names were announced worldwide, instantly transforming them into global heroes.

The Nobel Prize is considered the most prestigious and significant honor in the world, but have you ever wondered who the first Nobel Prize winners were and when they were awarded? Let's delve into the history of the Nobel Prize and learn about the five remarkable individuals who received the first Nobel Prize in 1901





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Nobel Prize First Nobel Prize Winners History X-Rays Hypertension Diphtheria Literature Humanitarian Work

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