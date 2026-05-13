First Semi-High Speed Rail Corridor in India Cleared for Line Clearance

साल 2021 की शुरुआत में, केंद्र सरकार ने अहमदाबाद और धोलेरा के बीच दो सौ किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलने वाली सेमी हाई-स्पीड रेल लाइन को मंजूरी दिए। केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा कि यह लंबी डबल रेल लाइन पूरी तरह से स्वदेशी तकनीक पर आधारित होगी, इसे पांच सालों में तैयार किया जाएगा, और देश को बुलेट ट्रेन से कम खर्चीला लेकिन मौजूदा ट्रेनों से अधिक तेज एक रेलकॉरिडोर मिलेगा।

देश में पहली बार दो सौ किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलने वाली सेमी हाई-स्पीड रेल लाइन का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को अहमदाबाद-धोलेरा सेमी हाई-स्पीड रेल परियोजना को मंजूरी दे दी। करीब 20,667 करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाली यह 134 किलोमीटर लंबी डबल रेल लाइन पूरी तरह स्वदेशी तकनीक पर आधारित होगी, जिसे पांच वर्षों में पूरा किया जाएगा। यह रेलवे का नया मॉडल होगा। इसके पूरा होने पर भारत को पहली बार ऐसा रेल कॉरिडोर मिलेगा, जो बुलेट ट्रेन से कम खर्चीला लेकिन मौजूदा ट्रेनों से ज्यादा तेज होगा.

देश में पहली बार दो सौ किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलने वाली सेमी हाई-स्पीड रेल लाइन का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को अहमदाबाद-धोलेरा सेमी हाई-स्पीड रेल परियोजना को मंजूरी दे दी। करीब 20,667 करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाली यह 134 किलोमीटर लंबी डबल रेल लाइन पूरी तरह स्वदेशी तकनीक पर आधारित होगी, जिसे पांच वर्षों में पूरा किया जाएगा। यह रेलवे का नया मॉडल होगा। इसके पूरा होने पर भारत को पहली बार ऐसा रेल कॉरिडोर मिलेगा, जो बुलेट ट्रेन से कम खर्चीला लेकिन मौजूदा ट्रेनों से ज्यादा तेज होगा





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