First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Himachal Pradesh to be Held on 26 May

The first phase of panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place on 26 May. The election campaign will conclude at 3 PM on the same day. The voting hours will remain unchanged, i.e., from 7 AM to 3 PM. However, if there are any changes in the voting hours, it may affect the declaration of election results. The preparations for the election are complete. The campaigning will be restricted to home-based only from 3 PM on Sunday. Any voter not registered in the local area will have to go to another polling station. The sale of liquor will be restricted until the declaration of election results. The election observation teams will be deployed on Sunday.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 26 मई को 1293 पंचायतों में पहले चरण का मतदान होगा। चुनाव प्रचार आज दोपहर 3 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगा, जबकि मतदान सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिला उपायुक्तों से चर्चा के बाद मतदान की अवधी में कोई बदलाव न करने का निर्णय लिया है। मतदान की सारी तैयारियों को पूरा कर लिया गया है। रविवार 24 मई को 3 बजे के बाद प्रचार पर रोक लग जाएगी और रेली, रोड शो आदि नहीं हो सकेंगे। जो मतदाता उस क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूची में दर्ज नहीं है उन्हें क्षेत्र से बाहर जाना होगा। हालांकि घर-घर प्रचार जारी रहेगा। चुनाव पर किसी भी प्रकार का असर न हो ऐसे में शराब के ठेके परिणाम घोषित होने तक बंद रहेंगे। रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना होंगी। इसके लिए सभी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। प्रदेश में दूसरे चरण में 18 मई को 1276 पंचायतों के लिए मतदान होगा। जबकि तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में 1189 पंचायतों में मतदान होगा। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अतिसंवेदनशील और संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए हैं.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 26 मई को 1293 पंचायतों में पहले चरण का मतदान होगा। चुनाव प्रचार आज दोपहर 3 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगा, जबकि मतदान सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिला उपायुक्तों से चर्चा के बाद मतदान की अवधी में कोई बदलाव न करने का निर्णय लिया है। मतदान की सारी तैयारियों को पूरा कर लिया गया है। रविवार 24 मई को 3 बजे के बाद प्रचार पर रोक लग जाएगी और रेली, रोड शो आदि नहीं हो सकेंगे। जो मतदाता उस क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूची में दर्ज नहीं है उन्हें क्षेत्र से बाहर जाना होगा। हालांकि घर-घर प्रचार जारी रहेगा। चुनाव पर किसी भी प्रकार का असर न हो ऐसे में शराब के ठेके परिणाम घोषित होने तक बंद रहेंगे। रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना होंगी। इसके लिए सभी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। प्रदेश में दूसरे चरण में 18 मई को 1276 पंचायतों के लिए मतदान होगा। जबकि तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में 1189 पंचायतों में मतदान होगा। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अतिसंवेदनशील और संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए हैं





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Elections First Phase Election Campaign Voting Hours Election Preparations Election Observation Teams Liquor Sale Restrictions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India's Heatwave: Unescapable Climate Trends, Rising Temperatures in 35 StatesThe report, titled 'Way of India's Heatwaves Feel More Brutal Before You', states that India's heat is no longer just hot but 'unavoidable' (unable to be escaped). The report, based on weather data, reveals that the 'core heatwave zone' - which includes Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra - has seen an increase in both the frequency and duration of heatwaves. Over the past decade, the frequency of heatwaves in this zone has increased by 0.1 day every decade, and their duration has increased by 0.44 days per decade.

Read more »

हिमाचल में आज हल्की बारिश के आसार: 4 जिलों में आंधी-तूफान का पूर्वानुमान, 26 मई से दोबारा हीटवेव की चेतावनीHimachal Pradesh weather forecast: Hailstorm alert in 4 districts, heatwave warning from May 26. Follow Latest Updates.

Read more »

Himachal Weather: हिमाचल में बर्फबारी, ओलावृष्टि और बारिश से गिरा पारा; गर्मी से मिली राहत - himachal weather snowfall hailstorm and rain brought down temperatures in himachal relief from the heatहिमाचल में पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और मैदानी इलाकों में ओलावृष्टि-बारिश से तापमान में 11.

Read more »

यूपी में विधानसभा के बाद ही होंगे पंचायत चुनाव: योगी को प्रस्ताव भेजा, 26 मई से पहले ग्राम पंचायतों में बनेंगे 'प्रशासक'Uttar Pradesh (UP) Gram Panchayat Administrator Appointment Latest Updates. Follow UP Govt decision to appoint administrators in Gram Panchayats before May 26, 2026.

Read more »

सिरमौर में 24 से 30 मई तक बस के 40 रूट होंगे प्रभावित, हिमाचल पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर फैसला; लोगों की बढ़ेगी परेशानी - sirmaur hrtc routes affected by himachal panchayat electionsसिरमौर जिले में 26, 28 और 30 मई को होने वाले पंचायती राज चुनावों के कारण एचआरटीसी के लगभग 40 स्थानीय बस रूट प्रभावित होंगे। निगम की बसें 24 से 30 मई तक मतदान दलों को लाने-ले जाने के लिए उपयोग की जाएंगी, जिससे यात्रियों को परेशानी न हो इसके लिए रूटों को क्लब किया...

Read more »

UP Panchayat Elections Deferred, Becoming Post-2027 Assembly PollsThe current task of the gram pradhans in Uttar Pradesh expires on 26 May 2026. However, the state governments have decided to postpone the panchayat elections and instead appoint a 'Prashak Raj' to govern the villages.

Read more »