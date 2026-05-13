First-Round Results of Municipal Elections in Aambala and Panchkula: BJP Candidate Aaxita Saini Leads by 630 Votes

The first-round results of the municipal elections in Aambala and Panchkula have been declared. In Aambala, BJP candidate Aaxita Saini has a lead of 630 votes over Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur Saini. In Panchkula, BJP has secured a significant lead in the mayoral elections.

जागरण संवाददाता, अंबाला/पंचकूला। अंबाला नगर निगम मेयर चुनाव की मतगणना के पहले राउंड के रुझान सामने आ गए हैं। पहले राउंड में भाजपा प्रत्याशी अक्षिता सैनी ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कुलविंदर कौर सैनी पर करीब 630 वोटों की बढ़त बना ली है। पहले राउंड में कुल 5435 वोटों की गिनती हुई, जिसमें कांग्रेस की कुलविंदर कौर सैनी को 2348 वोट प्राप्त हुए हैं। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सोनिया चौधरी 68 वोटों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर चल रही हैं, जबकि नोटा में 41 वोट पड़े हैं। पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव में भी मेयर पद के लिए पहले और दूसरे राउंड के परिणाम सामने आए हैं, जहां भाजपा ने एक बड़ी बढ़त हासिल की है। पहले राउंड में भाजपा के मेयर प्रत्याशी श्यामलाल बंसल पहले राउंड के बाद 2279 वोटों से आगे रहे। उन्हें 3812 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस की सुधा भारद्वाज को 1533 वोट प्राप्त हुए। आम आदमी पार्टी के राजेश कुमार 302 वोटों के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर रहे। इनेलो के मनोज अग्रवाल को 48, निर्दलीय चंदन सिंह को 16 और करनैल सिंह बांगड़ को 12 वोट मिले। नोटा को 49 वोट प्राप्त हुए। दूसरे राउंड में क्या हुआ?

दूसरे राउंड में दूसरे राउंड की गिनती के बाद भाजपा मेयर प्रत्याशी की बढ़त बढ़कर 4700 वोट हो गई है। वार्ड संख्या 5 से जय कौशिक आगे चल रहे हैं





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Aambala Municipal Elections Panchkula Municipal Elections BJP Candidate Aaxita Saini Congress Candidate Kulwinder Kaur Saini First-Round Results Lead Votes

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