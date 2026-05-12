Five Bihar Daughters Challenge Gender Stereotypes, Carry Their Father's Body for Final Journey

In a village known for teaching the world about democracy, five daughters of Tariniyan Prasad Singh, a 79-year-old man, defied gender stereotypes and carried their father's body for the final journey. This act of defiance broke centuries-old traditions and challenged the notion that only men can shoulder responsibilities and provide for their family. The daughters, Pounam, Neelam, Maithili, Mala, and Chandni, showed immense courage and respect for their father, who never discriminated between his daughters and sons.

हाजीपुर: ये कहानी केवल एक अंतिम विदाई की नहीं, बल्कि सदियों से चली आ रही रूढ़ियों की जंजीरें तोड़ने की है। वैशाली की पांच बेटियों ने उस समय इतिहास रच दिया, जब उन्होंने समाज के 'नियमों' से ऊपर उठकर अपनी 'बेटी' होने के धर्म को चुना। बिहार का वैशाली वही धरती जिसने दुनिया को लोकतंत्र का पाठ पढ़ाया। आज एक और महान बदलाव की गवाह बन रही थी। नया टोला गांव की गलियों में सन्नाटा था, लेकिन हवाओं में एक भारीपन था। 79 वर्षीय तारिणी प्रसाद सिंह अब इस दुनिया में नहीं थे। घर के आंगन में चीखें नहीं, बल्कि एक गरिमामय संकल्प की आहट थी।फौलादी कंधों पर पिता का आखिरी सफरआमतौर पर ऐसी घड़ियों में समाज की निगाहें किसी 'बेटे' को तलाशती हैं, लेकिन तारिणी बाबू के आंगन में उनकी पांच ताकतें खड़ी थीं। पूनम, नीलम, माधुरी, माला और चांदनी। उनकी आंखों में आंसू तो थे, मगर उन आंसुओं में पिता को खोने का गम और उनके प्रति कृतज्ञता का समंदर भी था।नयाटोला गांव में जब अर्थी उठी, तो न कोई झिझक थी, न कोई संकोच। पांचों बहनों ने मिलकर अपने पिता के पार्थिव शरीर को अपने कंधों पर टिका लिया। 'राम नाम सत्य है' के स्वर के साथ जब इन बेटियों के कदम आगे बढ़े, तो देखने वालों का कलेजा मुंह को आ गया। मानों बेटियां कह रही हों, 'जिन्होंने हमें उंगली पकड़कर चलना सिखाया, आज उनके आखिरी सफर में हम पीछे कैसे रह सकती थीं?

'समाज की सोच से लोहा लेती ममतागांव के लोग विस्मित थे। जिस समाज में मुखाग्नि और कंधा देने का अधिकार केवल पुरुषों तक सीमित माना जाता रहा, वहां इन बेटियों ने इस धारणा को अपनी फौलादी हिम्मत से चकनाचूर कर दिया। बीच वाली बहन माधुरी की आवाज में उस वक्त एक अलग ही दृढ़ता थी। उन्होंने कहा, 'लोग कहते हैं बेटा कुल चलाता है, लेकिन क्या वो बेटी जो मां का रूप लेकर जीवन देती है, वो अपने पिता को कंधा नहीं दे सकती? पिता ने हमें पालने-पोसने में कभी भेदभाव नहीं किया, तो हम अपना कर्तव्य निभाने में क्यों पीछे हटें?

'एक अधूरा सन्नाटा, जो अब मिसाल है75 वर्षीय मां ललिता देवी अपनी बेटियों के इस साहस को देख रही थीं। बेटा न होने की जिस 'कमी' का अहसास समाज अक्सर कराता था, उनकी बेटियों ने आज उस कमी को गर्व में बदल दिया था। वैशाली जिले के नया टोला से श्मशान घाट तक का वो सफर महज कुछ किलोमीटर का नहीं था, बल्कि वो सदियों पुरानी उस सोच को पीछे छोड़ने का सफर था जो बेटियों को कमजोर मानती है।आज वैशाली की ये पांचों बहनें पूरे विधि-विधान से पिता का श्राद्ध कर्म कर रही हैं। उन्होंने दुनिया को ये संदेश दिया है कि श्रद्धा और प्यार किसी जेंडर के मोहताज नहीं होते। बेटियां केवल बोझ नहीं होतीं, वे वो कंधा भी बन सकती हैं जो पिता को ससम्मान मोक्ष के द्वार तक पहुंचा दे। सलाम है इन बेटियों के हौसले को





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