Fuel Conservation Call Inspiring States To Take Steps

The fuel conservation appeal launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown initial signs of impact on states as well. After the central government, various states have started taking big steps to reduce petrol-diesel consumption.

PM Modi Fuel Conservation Appeal: PM Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation is beginning to show effects on states too. After the central government, many states have started taking big steps to reduce petrol-diesel consumption.

Leaders and ministers are now cutting back on stipends, holding virtual meetings, promoting public transportation, and implementing hybrid and remote work arrangements. The states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have already started the necessary arrangements at the state level. The Delhi government has started enforcing stricter rules on unnecessary trips and meetings. While the PM has stopped using his vehicles, many other leaders have also stopped using their official vehicles or cars for escort.

Various measures are being taken at the state level to reduce non-essential travel and energy consumption. Offline events and meetings are being replaced with online ones, and fuel efficiency measures are being taken by government employees. Apart from these measures, many private companies are also making arrangements to decrease fuel consumption and save money. The public, too, is becoming more fuel conscious





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Fuel Conservation Energy Efficiency Public Awareness E-Governance Private Sector Private Companies Transportation Electric Vehicles Public Transportation Alternative Fuels

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