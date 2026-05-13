FAIMA Challenges NTA's System Failure in NEET-UG 2026, Asks for Supreme Court Intervention

FAIMA, the Federation of All India Medical Associations, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) system failure in NEET-UG 2026 and asking for the court's intervention. The petition seeks instructions to appoint a more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous institution to conduct NEET exams instead of NTA. It also demands the establishment of a high-level monitoring committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising a cyber security expert and a forensic scientist, to oversee the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 until a new, independent examination body is formally constituted.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ( FAIMA ) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को चुनौती देते हुए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) की प्रणालीगत विफलता को लेकर अपनी याचिका दायर की है। वकील तन्वी दुबे के जरिए दायर इस याचिका में एनटीए को बदलने या उसके बुनियादी पुनर्गठन करने और न्यायिक निगरानी में NEET-UG 2026 की परीक्षा दोबारा आयोजित करने के निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है। याचिका में क्या मांग की गई?

इस याचिका में अदालत से केंद्र सरकार को यह निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है कि वह NEET परीक्षाओं के आयोजन के लिए एनटीए की जगह किसी ज्यादा मजबूत, तकनीकी रूप से उन्नत और स्वायत्त संस्था को नियुक्त करे। इस याचिका में एक उच्च-स्तरीय निगरानी समिति के गठन की भी मांग की गई है, जिसकी अध्यक्षता सुप्रीम कोर्ट के एक सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश करेंगे और जिसमें एक साइबर सुरक्षा विशेषज्ञ तथा एक फोरेंसिक वैज्ञानिक भी शामिल होंगे। इस समिति का कार्य तब तक NEET-UG 2026 की परीक्षा के पुनः आयोजन की निगरानी करना होगा, जब तक कि औपचारिक रूप से एक नई स्वतंत्र परीक्षा संस्था का गठन नहीं हो जाता। सीबीआई को सौंपी गई मामले की जांच यह याचिका एनटीए द्वारा 3 मई को आयोजित NEET-UG 2026 परीक्षा को रद किए जाने के कुछ दिनों बाद दायर की गई है। यह फैसला पेपर लीक के आरोपों के बाद लिया गया था, जिसके बाद केंद्र सरकार ने मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंप दी। रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि व्हाट्सएप और टेलीग्राम पर सर्कुलेट हो रहे गेस पेपर्स के 100 से ज्यादा सवाल कथित तौर पर असली परीक्षा के पेपर से मेल खाते थे





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NEET-UG 2026 National Testing Agency Supreme Court FAIMA Federation Of All India Medical Associations Petition Challenging System Failure Appointing A More Robust Institution Establishing A High-Level Monitoring Committee

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