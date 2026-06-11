FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Shakira, Bernat Boy, and Je Baluvin Perform

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony took place on June 11, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Famous stars like Shakira, Bernat Boy, and Je Baluvin performed at the Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony was attended by thousands of dancers and fans. The fans were thrilled and could not stop cheering.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Shakira performed, with a colorful program, the football tournament began on June 11, 2026. The tournament began with the Opening Ceremony at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford , New Jersey .

Shakira, Bernat Boy, and Je Baluvin, among other famous stars, performed at the Opening Ceremony. Shakira also performed the official song 'Dai Dai' during the Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony lasted for about 90 minutes. The fans were thrilled and could not stop cheering





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Shakira Bernat Boy Je Baluvin Metlife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey Dai Dai Football Tournament Dancers Fans Cheering United States Canada Mexico 48 Teams 104 Matches First Day Second Match South Korea Czech Republic Chekija United States Canada Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026

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