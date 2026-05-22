FLOOR BUDDIES TURN 'NATURAL COOLING ZONE' IN BALAGPUR, INDIRECTLY RELIEVING FROM HEAT WAVE

Part of a broader extreme heatwave situation worldwide, a natural cooling zone has formed in the scorching Balagpur of Bihar, providing relief from the unbearable heat.

देशभर में तपती गर्मी के बीच भागलपुर बना 'नेचुरल कूलिंग जोन', मौसम विभाग ने बताया राहत का कारण देशव्यापी भीषण गर्मी के बीच भागलपुर में एक 'नेचुरल कूलिंग जोन' बन गया है, जिससे लोगों को लू से राहत मिल रही है।उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्से इस समय आग उगलती गर्मी और लू की चपेट में हैं। राजस्थान, हरियाणा और दिल्ली में तापमान 48 से 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस के करीब पहुंच रहा है, वहीं भागलपुर का मौसम इन दिनों तपिश के बीच भी राहत का अहसास करा रहा है। शहर का मौसम धूप की तल्खी तो है, पर आसमान में उमड़ते-घुमड़ते बादल, पुरवा हवा के झोंकों और बीच-बीच में होने वाली हल्की बूंदाबांदी वातावरण को संतुलित बनाए हुए हैं। मौसम का यही बदलता मिजाज लोगों को भीषण लू से बचाव का प्राकृतिक कवच दे रहा है.

देशभर में तपती गर्मी के बीच भागलपुर बना 'नेचुरल कूलिंग जोन', मौसम विभाग ने बताया राहत का कारण देशव्यापी भीषण गर्मी के बीच भागलपुर में एक 'नेचुरल कूलिंग जोन' बन गया है, जिससे लोगों को लू से राहत मिल रही है।उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्से इस समय आग उगलती गर्मी और लू की चपेट में हैं। राजस्थान, हरियाणा और दिल्ली में तापमान 48 से 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस के करीब पहुंच रहा है, वहीं भागलपुर का मौसम इन दिनों तपिश के बीच भी राहत का अहसास करा रहा है। शहर का मौसम धूप की तल्खी तो है, पर आसमान में उमड़ते-घुमड़ते बादल, पुरवा हवा के झोंकों और बीच-बीच में होने वाली हल्की बूंदाबांदी वातावरण को संतुलित बनाए हुए हैं। मौसम का यही बदलता मिजाज लोगों को भीषण लू से बचाव का प्राकृतिक कवच दे रहा है





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Balagpur Natural Cooling Zone Heatwave Extreme Heatwave Relief From Heat Temperature Increase Artificial Cooling Measures

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