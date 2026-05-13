Google Book Launches as New Category of Laptops with AI and Gemini Focus

Google Book is a new category of laptops that focus on AI and Gemini. These laptops are designed to work seamlessly with Android phones and feature Google's Chrome browser and Google Play Store. They come with a 'modern OS' and a unique feature called 'Magic Pointer' which allows users to access Gemini directly from their laptops' screens without any additional setup. The synced desktops allow users to explore their phones' files straight from the Google book's file browser.

टेक्नोलॉजी डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Google ने मंगलवार को "Android Show I/O Edition" के दौरान अपनी लैपटॉप की नई कैटेगरी Google book को पेश किया। AI पर फोकस करने वाले ये नए लैपटॉप Gemini Intelligence पर बेस्ड हैं और इनमें गूगल के एप स्टोर और ब्राउजर का मेल देखने को मिलता है। ये नए डिवाइसेज एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन के साथ आसानी से कनेक्ट हो जाते हैं और इनमें Magic Pointer दिया गया है, जो Gemini तक क्विक एक्सेस देता है। इसकी मदद से यूजर्स अपने फोन की फाइल्स को सीधे Google book के फाइल ब्राउजर से ही देख सकेंगे। Google book की लॉन्चिंग AI और Gemini को हर जगह पहुंचाने की गूगल की एक बड़ी कोशिश है और ये कदम Chromebooks के लॉन्च के 15 साल बाद उठाया गया है। Google book लॉन्च टाइमलाइन और संभावित OEM पार्टनर्स फिलहाल Google book की कीमत और डिटेल्ड स्पेसिफिकेशन्स की जानकारी नहीं दी गई है, लेकिन कंपनी ने कन्फर्म किया है कि ये डिवाइसेज इस साल फॉल सीजन यानी अक्टूबर-नवंबर के आसपास उपलब्ध होंगे.

टेक्नोलॉजी डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Google ने मंगलवार को "Android Show I/O Edition" के दौरान अपनी लैपटॉप की नई कैटेगरी Googlebook को पेश किया। AI पर फोकस करने वाले ये नए लैपटॉप Gemini Intelligence पर बेस्ड हैं और इनमें गूगल के एप स्टोर और ब्राउजर का मेल देखने को मिलता है। ये नए डिवाइसेज एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन के साथ आसानी से कनेक्ट हो जाते हैं और इनमें Magic Pointer दिया गया है, जो Gemini तक क्विक एक्सेस देता है। इसकी मदद से यूजर्स अपने फोन की फाइल्स को सीधे Googlebook के फाइल ब्राउजर से ही देख सकेंगे। Googlebook की लॉन्चिंग AI और Gemini को हर जगह पहुंचाने की गूगल की एक बड़ी कोशिश है और ये कदम Chromebooks के लॉन्च के 15 साल बाद उठाया गया है। Googlebook लॉन्च टाइमलाइन और संभावित OEM पार्टनर्स फिलहाल Googlebook की कीमत और डिटेल्ड स्पेसिफिकेशन्स की जानकारी नहीं दी गई है, लेकिन कंपनी ने कन्फर्म किया है कि ये डिवाइसेज इस साल फॉल सीजन यानी अक्टूबर-नवंबर के आसपास उपलब्ध होंगे





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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