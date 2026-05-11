Government School Water Quality Critical in Faridabad, Health Risks Found

The quality of drinking water supplied to the students in government schools in Faridabad is found to be of serious concern. Teachers as well as school officials are suspected to be consuming the same contaminated water and not aware of the dangers it poses to the students' health.

जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में सप्लाई हो रहे पेयजल की गुणवत्ता बेहद चिंताजनक है। दैनिक जागरण की संवाददाता ने सोमवार को फरीदाबाद और बल्लभगढ़ ब्लाक के सरकारी स्कूलों में सप्लाई हो रहे पेयजल की जांच की। सरकारी स्कूलों में कहीं टीडीएस की मात्रा 500 से अधिक मिली तो कई स्कूल ऐसे भी थे जहां इसकी मात्रा 35-45 के बीच थी। दोनों ही रूप में यह पानी विद्यार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक साबित हो सकता है। आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि स्कूलों में पेयजल की जांच तथा सुधार करने वाले अधिकारी स्वयं दूषित पानी पी रहे हैं और उन्हें इसकी बात की जानकारी तक नहीं है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में भी पानी में टीडीएस की मात्रा 400 से अधिक मिली है। सुबह 10 बजे, सरकारी स्कूलों में पानी के नमूने लिए। पाया कि वाटर कूलर से सप्लाई हो रहे पानी में टीडीएस की मात्रा 507 थी। दो बार जांच की गई, दोनों बार 500 से अधिक टीडीएस आया। स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या लगभग एक हजार है। 10:30 बजे, एक सरकारी स्कूल में पानी ही नहीं था। राजकीय कन्या आदर्श वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बल्लभगढ़ में छात्राओं की संख्या तीन हजार से अधिक है। यहां भी पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही थी। इसके अतिरिक्त सेक्टर-28 स्थित राजकीय आदर्श वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, राहुल कालोनी स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय, सेक्टर-16 स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय और तिकोना पार्क स्थित राजकीय विद्यालय में भी पानी की गुणवत्ता जोर-जोर से खराब मिली है। दोपहर, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में भी खराब मिला पानी। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के लिए भी वेंटिलेशन के लिए लगाए गए वाटर कूलर से जब नमूना लिया गया तो टीडीएस की मात्रा 447 मिली। जबकि दूसरे वाटर कूलर में पानी में टीडीएस की मात्रा 44 मिली। इस संबंध में सभी स्कूलों के प्रधानाचार्य को पत्र लिखकर पानी की जांच कराने के आदेश दिए जाएंग। पानी में बढ़ा हुआ टीडीएस बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए खराब है। शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में भी पानी की जांच कराई जाएगी। जल्द समस्या का समाधान कराया जाएगा। -बसंत कुमार ढिल्लो, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी। पानी में आदर्श टीडीएस की मात्रा 50-150 माना जाता है। इससे ज्यादा होने पर स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित समस्याएं होने लगती हैं। टीडीएस बढ़ने से गैस, एसिडिटी, किडनी स्टोन, हड्डियों और दांतों पर असर तथा 4.

लिवर और इम्यूनिटी कमजोर हो सकती है। वहीं कम टीडीएस वाला पानी पीने से बच्चों में कैल्शियम की कमी, हड्डियां कमजोर, थकान, ग्रोथ रुकना जैसी समस्या आती है।-डॉ. सचिन मित्तल, पेट रोग विशेषज्ञ और सर्जन, एशिया मैरिंगो अस्पताल





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Faridabad Government Schools Dilapidated Water Supply System Water Quality Health Risks

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