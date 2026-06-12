Government Increases Price of Onion Purchase for Farmers, Targets Two Lakh Tons

The government has increased the price of onion purchase for farmers from 15.80 to 16.50 rupees per kg. The Maharashtra farmers want 30 rupees per kg. The production of onion in India is highest in Maharashtra. The government has set a target of buying two lakh tons this year and it is less than the three lakh tons bought in 2025-26. The purchase of onion started on 15th May. The production of onion in 2025-26 is estimated to be 307.37 lakh tons and in 2024-25 it was 307.67 lakh tons. The farmers of Maharashtra demanded a minimum purchase price of 3,000 rupees per quintal (30 rupees per kg) this week. They claimed that the proposed purchase price by NIFA and NFMC is less than the market expectations and not sufficient to cover the farming cost.

किसानों की आय बढ़ाने की कोशिशों के तहत सरकार ने बफर स्टाक प्रोग्राम के तहत प्याज की खरीद कीमत शनिवार से बढ़ाकर 16.50 रुपये प्रति किलो कर दी है। अभी यह कीमत 15.80 रुपये प्रति किलो है। महाराष्ट्र के किसान 30 रुपये प्रति किलो की दर पर खरीद चाहते हैं, क्योंकि राज्य में इनपुट कीमतें ज्यादा है। देश में सबसे अधिक प्याज का उत्पादन महाराष्ट्र में होता है। सरकार ने इस साल के लिए दो लाख टन खरीद का लक्ष्य रखा है और यह 2025-26 में खरीदे गए तीन लाख टन से कम है। मौजूदा सीजन के लिए प्याज की खरीद 15 मई से शुरू हुई थी। ताजा सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 2025-26 में प्याज का उत्पादन 307.

37 लाख टन होने का अनुमान है, जबकि 2024-25 में यह 307.67 लाख टन था। इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में महाराष्ट्र में किसानों ने 3,000 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल (30 रुपये प्रति किलो) के न्यूनतम खरीद मूल्य की मांग की थी। उनका दावा था कि नेफेड और एनसीसीएफ द्वारा प्रस्तावित खरीद मूल्य बाजार की उम्मीदों से कम है और खेती की लागत को पूरा करने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं है





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Government Purchase Price Onion Maharashtra Production Target Farmers NIFA NFMC Market Expectations Farming Cost

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