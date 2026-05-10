Gurgaon's Mega Plan to Improve Sanitation: 440.77 Cr to be Spent in 5 Years

Gurgaon's sanitation situation has been deteriorating, leading to a plan to improve it. The plan involves spending 440.77 crore in 5 years to make the city clean. The administration has approved the permanent and new tenders for the task. The plan includes a GIS-based survey of the city's roads and areas to prevent any irregularities in the tenders. The survey will be conducted before the tender process starts. The survey will help in identifying any changes in the area or road length, which will be recorded in the tender documents. This will prevent any technical glitches or future disputes.

जागरण संवाददाता, गुरुग्राम। साइबर सिटी की बिगड़ी सफाई व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए मेगा प्लान तैयार किया गया है। पांच साल में गुरुग्राम को स्वच्छ बनाने पर 440.77 करोड़ रुपये खर्च होंगे। सफाई के स्थायी और नए टेंडर की प्रशासनिक मंजूरी शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग से मिल गई है। खास बात यह है कि टेंडर में गड़बड़ी रोकने के लिए पहले शहर की सड़कों और क्षेत्र का जीआइएस सर्वे करवाया जाएगा। विभाग ने स्पष्ट किया है कि टेंडर जारी करने से पहले नगर निगम को सड़कों की लंबाई, चौड़ाई और कुल क्षेत्रफल का जीआइएस आधारित सर्वे कराना होगा। यदि सर्वे में क्षेत्रफल या सड़क लंबाई में बदलाव मिलता है तो संशोधित आंकड़ों को टेंडर दस्तावेज में शामिल करना अनिवार्य होगा। इससे किसी भी तरह की तकनीकी गड़बड़ी या भविष्य के विवादों से बचा जा सकेगा। बता दें कि लगभग डेढ़ साल से स्थायी टेंडरों की स्वीकृति मुख्यालय से नहीं मिली थी। बार-बार टेंडर की शर्ताें में बदलाव और स्वीकृति के इंतजार में छह महीने की अवधि के टेंडर लगाए जा रहे थे। मैनपावर और मशीनरी की कमी के कारण सौ प्रतिशत सफाई नहीं होने के कारण शहर में कूड़े के ढेर लग रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर निगम के 3200 स्थायी और पे रोल सफाईकर्मी हड़ताल पर चल रहे हैं। नतीजन, प्राइवेट एजेंसियों के लगभग 650 कर्मियों से काम लिया जा रहा है। पांच वर्षों तक मैनुअल और मैकेनाइज्ड रोड स्वीपिंग के लिए अब निगम टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा। दो क्लस्टरों में बांटा क्षेत्र योजना के तहत गुरुग्राम नगर निगम क्षेत्र को दो क्लस्टरों में बांटा गया है। क्लस्टर-1 में जोन-1 और जोन-2 शामिल होंगे, जहां सफाई कार्य पर 200.

12 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए जाएंगे। वहीं क्लस्टर-2 में जोन-3 और जोन-4 के लिए 240.65 करोड़ रुपये स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। दोनों क्लस्टरों में पांच वर्षों तक मैनुअल और मशीन आधारित सड़क सफाई का कार्य किया जाएगा। इससे शहर के मुख्य मार्गों के साथ-साथ आंतरिक सड़कों की नियमित सफाई सुनिश्चित होगी। अतिरिक्त कार्य जोड़ा तो होगी कार्रवाई। श्रमिकों को मिलेगा न्यूनतम वेतन। टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति मुख्यालय से मिल गई है





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Gurgaon Sanitation Tenders GIS Survey Permanent Tenders New Tenders Manual And Mechanized Road Sweeping Two Clusters Minimum Wage Irregularities Action

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