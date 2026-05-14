Guru Pradosh Vrat Today: Significance, Puja Time, Story, and Remedies

The Guru Pradosh Vrat is a significant fast in Hindu religion, believed to bring prosperity, victory over enemies, and good luck. The puja time is from 6:54 PM to 9:02 PM. The story of the Pradosh Vrat is about a poor Brahmin woman who showed compassion to a king and was blessed with prosperity and victory. Powerful remedies for success, prosperity, and fulfilling desires are also mentioned.

Guru Pradosh Vrat Today: Today, on 14 May, Guru Thursday, the Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat is being celebrated. This day is called Guru Pradosh Vrat because of the full moon on Thursday.

In Hindu religion, this fast has great importance as it is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and victory over enemies. The main puja of the Pradosh Vrat is performed in the evening, i.e., in the Pradosh Kala. Today's Pradosh Kala Puja time is from 6:54 PM to 9:02 PM. After 7:05 PM, worshipping Lord Shiva is very auspicious.

The Pradosh Vrat has a mythological story. A poor Brahmin woman, after the death of her husband, lived on alms and fed her son. One day she met a king from Vidarbha, whose kingdom had been taken over by enemies. She showed compassion and sheltered him.

A sage named Shandal advised her to perform the Pradosh Vrat. The woman followed the sage's advice and performed the fast. After some time, the king's marriage was arranged with a Gonda girl. Lord Shiva's grace blessed the king with a huge army.

The king defeated his enemies and reclaimed his lost kingdom. The Brahmin's son was appointed as the king's minister. It is believed that anyone who reads or hears this story on this day will be blessed by Lord Shiva to get rid of poverty and defeat enemies. The simple puja rituals are to wear white clothes in the morning, perform abhishekam at the temple, chant 11 or 21 bell-peaks, and light a ghee lamp in the evening.

Powerful remedies for success are to worship Lord Shiva with chana dal, donate to the needy with a red fruit or grain, and recite the Shiv Chalisya in the evening. The special remedy for prosperity is to donate to the needy with a red fruit or grain. The remedy for fulfilling desires is to recite the Shiv Chalisya in the evening and offer a kheer made with saffron





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Guru Pradosh Vrat Significance Puja Time Story Remedies Success Prosperity Fulfilling Desires

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