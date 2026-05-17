Health, Science, Space, Travel, Culture

This news text covers a wide range of topics, including health, science, space, travel, and culture. It includes information on a Ukrainian doctor's invention of a breathing technique, the importance of asthma treatment in polluted times, a model of the human intestine, the success of astronauts on the moon, and the social significance of espresso culture in Italy.

1950 के दशक में एक यूक्रेनी डॉक्टर ने सही तरीके से सांस लेने के लिए बुटेको मेथड ईजाद की. जानिए इसकी विधि और इसके फायदे.

हमारे शरीर में जो खून बहता है वो सिर्फ पोषण पहुंचाने और कचरा इकठ्ठा करने वाला तरल है या अपने आप में एक पूरा अंग? अस्थमा का इलाज है लेकिन क्या बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण के इस दौर में हर किसी को वक्त पर जरूरी दवा मिल पा रही है?

देखिए मंथन का नया एपिसोडलैब में इंसान की आंत का मॉडल बनाने की क्रांतिकारी कोशिश चेक रिपब्लिक की एक यूनिवर्सिटी में इंसानी आंत का हूबहू मिनी मॉडल बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है. अगर वैज्ञानिकों को इसमें सफलता मिली तो दवाओं की टेस्टिंग में क्रांति आ सकती है. लेकिन सफलता तक पहुंचने का रास्ता इतना मुश्किल क्यों है जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में.

मंथन के इस एपिसोड में जानिए कैसे रोजाना सिर्फ 5 मिनट की एक्सरसाइज आपके नर्वस सिस्टम को ट्रेन कर बुढ़ापे तक आपको फिट और फुर्तीला रख सकती है. एक खास रिपोर्ट अफ्रीका के देश युगांडा से जहां पुराने शिकारियों ने ही अब वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा की ठानी है. और अंत में जानिए इटली की एस्प्रेसो संस्कृति और कॉफी बार के सामाजिक महत्व को.1972 के बाद पहली बार चार अंतरिक्ष यात्री, चंद्रमा के करीब पहुंचे हैं.

इस अभियान के दौरान वे चांद की परिक्रमा करेंगे और ये होमवर्क करेंगे कि चांद पर स्थायी इंसानी बस्ती बनाने के लिए इंसान को क्या क्या करना होगा. थकान और झनझनाहट को नजरअंदाज न करें क्योंकि यह शरीर की बुनियादी जरूरतों से जुड़ी एक गंभीर चेतावनी हो सकती है





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