Health Minister Subodh Yanal: 208 Doctors to be Appointed in Health Department by 20 May

Health and Medical Education Minister Subodh Yanal has announced that 208 doctors will be appointed in the health department by 20 May. The process is moving fast. New doctors will be posted in their home districts. This will enable doctors to provide better service in government hospitals. It will also help in preventing migration. This initiative was taken from the Forest Department. The positive results of this initiative can be seen.

स्वास्थ्य और चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री सुबोध उनियाल ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग में 20 मई तक प्रदेश में 208 डॉक्टरों की तैनाती होगी। इसके लिए प्रक्रिया तेजी से चल रही है। नए डॉक्टरों को उनके ही गृह जिले में तैनात किया जाएगा। इससे डाक्टर सरकारी अस्पतालों में बेहतर तरीके से सेवा दे सकेंगे। साथ ही इससे पलायन को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। यह पहल हमने वन विभाग में की है। इसका सकारात्मक परिणाम भी देखने को मिला है। राज्य में डॉक्टरों की कमी शुक्रवार को डा.

सुशीला तिवारी राजकीय चिकित्सालय में पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री उनियाल ने पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते हुए कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों से तभी मरीजों को रेफर किया जाए, जब कोई विकल्प न हो। साथ ही मरीजों के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार करना होगा। बाहर की दवाइयां न लिखी जाएं। मंत्री ने स्वीकार किया कि पूरे राज्य में डॉक्टरों की कमी थी, लेकिन यह भी कहा कि राज्य निर्माण के बाद 12 मेडिकल कालेज हैं। सरकार भी छूट देकर पढ़ाई करवा रही है। इसके बाद इन डॉक्टरों को पांच वर्ष तक पहाड़ में सेवा देनी होगी। ऐसे में एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों की कमियां नहीं रह जाएंगी। साथ ही स्पेशलिस्ट के लिए भी पीजी की सीटें मिल रही हैं। आप डॉक्टरों को तैनाती के लिए दबाव नहीं बना सकते पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में 50 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त भत्ता देने के बावजूद नहीं आ रहे हैं। यह कमी सरकार के स्तर पर नहीं है। आप किसी पर दबाव नहीं बना सकते हैं। हमें विचार करना होगा कि कैसे इसमें सुधार किया जा सके





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