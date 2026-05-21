Heatwave and Lows in Delhi-NCR, North-West, Central India; Heavy Rains in Northeast and South India

The current heatwave and lows in Delhi-NCR, North-West, and Central India are expected to continue for the next week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for severe heatwaves in these regions. On the other hand, heavy rains are expected in the Northeast and South India. The IMD has predicted that 21 May 2026 will be a day of two-faced weather in the country, with some regions experiencing severe heatwaves and others experiencing heavy rainfall.

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में गर्मी कहर बरपा रही है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक यहां के लोगों को अभी गर्मी से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद कम है. मौसम विभाग ने अगले एक सप्ताह तक भीषण लू चलने का ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है.

पूरे देश में पिछले कुछ दिनों से मौसम दो रूप दिखा रहा है. कहीं लोग प्रचंड गर्मी और लू से परेशान हैं तो कहीं आंधी और बारिश ने लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक 21 मई 2026 को भी देश में मौसम दो रूप दिखाने वाला है. देश के कई राज्यों में भीषण गर्मी का प्रकोप जारी रहने वाला है.

उत्तर-पश्चिम, मध्य और पूर्वी भारत में हीटवेव से लेकर भीषण हीटवेव चलने की संभावना है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, पंजाब और हरियाणा में 21 मई को हीटवेव चलने की संभावना है. छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना, ओडिशा और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में भी लू चलने की संभावना है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले सात दिनों तक उत्तर-पश्चिम और मध्य भारत में गर्मी का प्रकोप जारी रहेगा.

कई जगहों पर तापमान 47 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ऊपर पहुंच सकता है. मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाएं राजस्थान के थार रेगिस्तान से गर्म और सूखी हवा लेकर आ रही हैं, इसी के चलते प्रचंड गर्मी पड़ रही है. उधर, पूर्वोत्तर भारत और अंडमान-निकोबार सहित 13 राज्यों में तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश हो सकती है. इस दौरान 80 से 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से आंधी चल सकती है.

दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में गुरुवार को गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना है





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Delhi-NCR Heatwave Central India Heatwave North-West Heatwave Heatwave In India Severe Heatwave In India Lows In India Heavy Rains In Northeast India Heavy Rains In South India Two-Faced Weather In India Heatwave In India 2026

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