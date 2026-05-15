Heatwave Dust Storm Forecast For Rajasthan: New and Severe Heatwave Wave Expected from 17th May

The weather in Rajasthan has taken a turn. The state is currently witnessing two different weather conditions. While some parts of the state have seen relief from the western disturbance with some rain and cooler temperatures, the weather department has warned that this relief is temporary. The new and severe heatwave wave is expected to start from 17th May in most parts of the state. The next 48 hours will bring some relief and dust storms. The western disturbance is expected to affect the state from 15th May onwards. The heatwave wave is expected to be severe in the western part of Rajasthan, with temperatures reaching up to 46-47 degrees Celsius. The southern part of Rajasthan is also expected to experience temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Dust Storm Forecast For Rajasthan : राजस्थान के मौसम ने एक बार फिर करवट ले ली है। राज्य में इस समय मौसम के दो अलग-अलग रंग देखने को मिल रहे हैं। जहां एक ओर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ( Western Disturbance ) के प्रभाव से कुछ हिस्सों में आंधी और हल्की बारिश ने पारे को थोड़ा नीचे गिराया है, वहीं दूसरी ओर मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि यह राहत बेहद कम समय के लिए है। आगामी 17 मई से प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में 'हीटवेव' का नया और भीषण दौर शुरू होने वाला है। अगले 48 घंटे: हल्की राहत और धूलभरी आंधी मौसम केंद्र जयपुर के अनुसार, वर्तमान में उत्तर प्रदेश और दक्षिण-पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर बने चक्रवाती परिसंचरण ( Cyclonic Circulation ) की वजह से अगले 48 घंटों में तापमान में 1 से 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस की मामूली गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है। 15 मई को इन क्षेत्रों में अलर्ट बीकानेर संभाग और शेखावाटी क्षेत्र: यहां 40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज धूलभरी आंधी चलने और हल्की मेघगर्जन के साथ बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना है। जयपुर और भरतपुर संभाग: उत्तरी भागों में भी दोपहर बाद मौसम बदलने और धूलभरी हवाएं चलने के आसार हैं। 17 मई से शुरू होगा 'नौतपा' जैसा अहसास राहत की यह खबर क्षणिक है क्योंकि 17 मई से राजस्थान में गर्मी का असली तांडव शुरू होगा। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो: 1.

तीव्र हीटवेव (Severe Heatwave): पश्चिमी राजस्थान (जोधपुर, बीकानेर, बाड़मेर, जैसलमेर और फलोदी) में लू के थपेड़े तेज होंगे। तापमान 46-47 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। 2.

दक्षिण-पूर्वी राजस्थान: कोटा और उदयपुर संभाग के जिलों में भी पारा 44 से 45 डिग्री के पार जाने की प्रबल संभावना है। मौसम विभाग का तकनीकी विश्लेषण मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार, इस समय वायुमंडल के निचले स्तर पर कई सिस्टम सक्रिय हैं। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल तक एक 'ट्रफ' लाइन बनी हुई है। साथ ही, 15 मई से एक ताजा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत को प्रभावित करना शुरू करेगा। हालांकि, यह विक्षोभ इतना प्रभावी नहीं होगा कि गर्मी को रोक सके, बल्कि इसके कारण उमस और 'वार्म नाइट' (गर्म रातें) की स्थिति और गंभीर हो सकती है। सावधानी और सुझाव भीषण गर्मी और हीटवेव को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने 'येलो' और 'ऑरेंज' अलर्ट जारी किया है। * आमजन के लिए: दोपहर 12 से 4 बजे के बीच घर से बाहर निकलने से बचें। पर्याप्त पानी पिएं और सूती कपड़े पहनें। * किसानों के लिए: आंधी और हल्की बारिश की संभावना को देखते हुए खेतों या मंडियों में रखी फसलों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर ढकने की सलाह दी गई है





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