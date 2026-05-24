Heatwave and thunderstorm warnings issued for 24 cities of Punjab and chhattisgarh

Heatwave and thunderstorm warnings were issued for 24 cities of Punjab and chhattisgarh in India to warn the people from heatwave and expected thunderstorms. Precautions were advised to the people from such weather conditions. Huntsville, Mahagony and other districts of chhattisgarh also recorded high temperatures in the day and night. Heatwave and thunderstorm warnings also issued for 18 districts of Uttar pradesh.

आगरा में भीषण गर्मी जारी है। शनिवार दोपहर बाद बादल छाने के बाद थोड़ी राहत मिली थी लेकिन रविवार सुबह से एक बार फिर तेज धूप ने लोगों को परेशान कर दिया है। giorno and night temperature is high, rainfall and thunderstorm are expected on 24th may and heat wave will continue up to 27th may. city-city awnings were set up, sientific advice was given to not to go outside on 12-3pm to avoid the heat, light-weight and cotton clothes were advised to be worn, water was advised to be taken regularly, drinks like ORS, Lemonade , Idiots water, Lemon water, Yogurt , Ragi dosa water, Wherera ice cream were advised to be consumed.

Thus, measures were taken to save oneself from heat. Weather warnings were issued for 24 cities of Punjab and chhattisgarh while 18 cities of UP were under lu warning. In UP, Maximum tempreature was recorded 46.2 ᵒc in Mathura, districts and sub-districts of UP recieved alerts with high temperatures reaching close to 46 ᵒc, Rajnagarag classifiesm although most of UP received alerts and forecasts of rainfall and thunderstorms





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Heatwave Temperature Thurmoret Thunderstorm Lightweight Cotton Clothes Frequent Water Intake Drinks Like ORS Lemonade Idiots Water Lemon Water Yogurt Ragi Dosa Water Advices Issued By Weather Department Weather Warnings Issued For 24 Cities Of Punja Heatwave Warning Issued For 18 Districts Of Ut

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