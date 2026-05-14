High Prices for Garlic in Mandi

High prices prompted by increased demand for agricultural produce and speculation in grocery markets have caused profiteering in mandi.

Garlic Rate In Mandi : Bारां की कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित लहसुन मंडी में बुधवार को लहसुन उच्चतम 21 हजार 910 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक के भाव से बिक गया। यह इस सीजन के सर्वाधिक भाव है। हालांकि, पिछले एक सप्ताह में लहसुन उच्चतम 21 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिक कर वापस लुढ़क गया था। जिसके चलते डेढ़ से दो हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की गिरावट चल रही थी। लहसुन मंडी में बुधवार को करीब 7 हजार कट्टे लहसुन की आवक हुई। वहीं, मंडी में करीब 12-13 हजार कट्टे माल पेडिंग पड़ा हुआ है। प्रति दिन 6 हजार से 6500 कट्टों की ही नीलामी हो पा रही है। बुधवार को मंडी में लहसुन न्यूनतम 4500 रुपए से लेकर उच्चतम 21910 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिका, वहीं औसत भाव 8500 तथा मॉडल भाव 9000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे। कृषि मंडी में गेहूं की भी लगातार अच्छी आवक बनी हुई है। बुधवार को मंडी में करीब 55 हजार से अधिक कट्टे गेहूं की आवक हुई। मंडी में गेहूं न्यूनतम 2400 रुपए से लेकर 2689 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक रहे, वहीं औसत भाव 2450 तथा मॉडल भाव 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे.

Garlic Rate In Mandi: Bारां की कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित लहसुन मंडी में बुधवार को लहसुन उच्चतम 21 हजार 910 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक के भाव से बिक गया। यह इस सीजन के सर्वाधिक भाव है। हालांकि, पिछले एक सप्ताह में लहसुन उच्चतम 21 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिक कर वापस लुढ़क गया था। जिसके चलते डेढ़ से दो हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की गिरावट चल रही थी। लहसुन मंडी में बुधवार को करीब 7 हजार कट्टे लहसुन की आवक हुई। वहीं, मंडी में करीब 12-13 हजार कट्टे माल पेडिंग पड़ा हुआ है। प्रति दिन 6 हजार से 6500 कट्टों की ही नीलामी हो पा रही है। बुधवार को मंडी में लहसुन न्यूनतम 4500 रुपए से लेकर उच्चतम 21910 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिका, वहीं औसत भाव 8500 तथा मॉडल भाव 9000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे। कृषि मंडी में गेहूं की भी लगातार अच्छी आवक बनी हुई है। बुधवार को मंडी में करीब 55 हजार से अधिक कट्टे गेहूं की आवक हुई। मंडी में गेहूं न्यूनतम 2400 रुपए से लेकर 2689 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक रहे, वहीं औसत भाव 2450 तथा मॉडल भाव 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे





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Agricultural Produce Mandi Demand Prices Profiteering

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