High-level Emergency Meeting Held in UP Amid Growing Power Crisis, Officials Summoned

A high-level emergency meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh to address the growing power crisis, which has caused widespread outages and concerns over the malfunctioning power supply and frequent power cuts. The meeting was called by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is expected to discuss the various issues related to power supply, transmission, and distribution. The situation has escalated with longer power cuts and unrest among the public, and the government has taken tough measures by declaring certain areas as sensitive earlier this week. The unrest has affected the daily routine and led to mobility issues for the public, but the government is determined to restore normalcy and resolve the crisis.

Subscribe UP Power Crisis: उत्तर प्रदेश में बढ़ते बिजली संकट और कई जिलों में घंटों बिजली कटौती के बीच मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने आपात समीक्षा बैठक बुलाई है।उत्तर प्रदेश में भीषण गर्मी के बीच गहराते बिजली संकट ने सरकार और प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। राजधानी लखनऊ समेत कई जिलों में घंटों बिजली कटौती, तकनीकी खराबी और लगातार बाधित आपूर्ति ने आम लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। कई इलाकों में 8 से 9 घंटे तक बिजली न आने से लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए, विरोध-प्रदर्शन और चक्काजाम की स्थिति बनी, जिसके बाद प्रशासन को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी करनी पड़ी। ने रविवार सुबह 10:30 बजे आपात और उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक बुलाई है। इस बैठक में ऊर्जा विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों और डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशकों को तलब किया गया है। माना जा रहा है कि बैठक के बाद बिजली आपूर्ति में लापरवाही और अव्यवस्था को लेकर जवाबदेह अधिकारियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई हो सकती है।.





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