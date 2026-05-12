Hizbollah Chief Newm Kassim Warns Israel Against Arms

Hizbollah's chief, Newm Kassim, has given a stern and open warning to Israel, stating that Hezbollah's fighters will not carry any weapons in the ongoing brutal war. He also announced that Hezbollah's military force is an internal matter of Lebanon and any ceasefire or peace talks involving it should not be used as bargaining chips. Newm Kassim also presented a roadmap for Lebanon to achieve its five main targets, including stopping Israeli attacks on Lebanon's freedom and sovereignty, evicting Israeli forces from occupied territories, freeing imprisoned Hezbollah members, returning displaced civilians to their homes in the south, and rebuilding the war-torn country.

NEWS TEXT: disarmament हिजबुल्लाह के प्रमुख नईम कासिम ने इजरायल को एक बेहद सख्त और खुली चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट शब्दों में कह दिया है कि इजरायल के साथ चल रहे इस भीषण युद्ध में उनके लड़ाके किसी भी कीमत पर हथियार नहीं डालेंगे। कासिम ने ऐलान किया है कि उनकी सैन्य ताकत लेबनान का अपना अंदरूनी मामला है, और युद्धविराम या शांति की किसी भी बातचीत में इसे सौदेबाजी का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया जाएगा। टेलीविजन पर अपने एक कड़े संबोधन में हिजबुल्लाह चीफ ने इजरायली सैन्य दबाव को पूरी तरह से नकार दिया। उन्होंने हुंकार भरते हुए कहा, 'हम युद्ध का मैदान छोड़कर नहीं भागेंगे। हम इस जंग को इजरायल के लिए एक जीता-जागता नरक बना देंगे।.

NEWS TEXT: disarmament हिजबुल्लाह के प्रमुख नईम कासिम ने इजरायल को एक बेहद सख्त और खुली चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट शब्दों में कह दिया है कि इजरायल के साथ चल रहे इस भीषण युद्ध में उनके लड़ाके किसी भी कीमत पर हथियार नहीं डालेंगे। कासिम ने ऐलान किया है कि उनकी सैन्य ताकत लेबनान का अपना अंदरूनी मामला है, और युद्धविराम या शांति की किसी भी बातचीत में इसे सौदेबाजी का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया जाएगा। टेलीविजन पर अपने एक कड़े संबोधन में हिजबुल्लाह चीफ ने इजरायली सैन्य दबाव को पूरी तरह से नकार दिया। उन्होंने हुंकार भरते हुए कहा, 'हम युद्ध का मैदान छोड़कर नहीं भागेंगे। हम इस जंग को इजरायल के लिए एक जीता-जागता नरक बना देंगे।





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Hezbollah Newm Kassim Israel War Arms Lebanon Targets Ceasefire Peace Talks War-Torn Country

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