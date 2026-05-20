Holding urine is harmful habit, it can damage kidneys and bladders in the long term

Many people hold their urine for hours due to being busy with work, meetings, traffic and more. Holding urine for a long time can lead to serious side effects. In the long term, it can affect kidney and bladder health. Also, infection rate is highest in women. For women holding urine for a long time, urinary tract infection can occur.

Holding Urine Side effects: Peeing Habit is dangerous, may harm Kidney and bladder. Many people try to hold their urine due to being busy with work, traffic or meetings.

But could there be any harmful side effects of holding urine. We will tell in this article. Many people often try to hold their urine for hours. Though it may seem common but according to the urologist, it can be quite dangerous for both men and women.

Bad work schedule, traffic stuck, meeting in hand or work during traffic. Many people hold their urine for hours. It may seem common but is it really healthy. Some people may even hold their urine due to public bathrooms or hotels.

But holding urine could have serious side effects. Especially for women, the infection rate is highest and urinary tract infections can occur. When the bladder is completely filled with urine for a long time, the bladder muscles weaken. This could affect bladder function.

As a result of long-term retention, the bladder may no longer empty completely. This may also lead to the accumulation of urine crystals. In this article, we will tell you about the severe consequences of holding urine. Urologist suggests not to hold urine because it is a harmful habit.

It is important to remember that urine is vitamin B containing which is good for health. Not to hold urine keeps the urine and kidney health good





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Holding Urine Consequences Holding Urine Long Term Holding Urine Infection Holding Urine Vitamin B Holding Urine And Kidneys Holding Urine Good Habit Hold Urine Good For Health

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