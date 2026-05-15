In this article, we will teach you how to make a tasty carrot achar in minutes. For this, you will need ingredients like mustard oil, green gram, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, ginger, green chilies, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, garam masala, and carrot. The recipe is simple and easy to follow. First, wash and dry the carrots. Then, roast the cumin seeds and green gram in a pan. After that, mix all the ingredients in a pan and cook it. Then, add the carrots and mix it well. Finally, add the carrot achar to a clean and dry container. You can store it in the refrigerator for a few days.

Gud-Amchur vala Aam ka Achar: In summers, people prefer light food. However, dal-roti and rice can become boring. In such a situation, people eat achar to add flavor to their food.

In summers, the most preferred is the achar of the common. However, making a normal achar of the carrot takes a lot of time. Carrots need to be cut, washed, dried, then marinated in spices for several days in the sun. Only then does the carrot achar become ready.

But today we are teaching you how to make a tasty carrot achar in minutes. In this article, we are telling you how to make a carrot achar with a sweet and sour taste. Note the ingredients and list





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Carrot Achar Carrot Mustard Oil Cumin Seeds Ginger Green Chilies Turmeric Powder Salt Garam Masala

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