How to clean eyeglasses: Common mistakes and the correct way to clean them

Cleaning eyeglasses is a common task, but many people make mistakes that can damage their glasses. This article explains the common mistakes and the correct way to clean eyeglasses.

How to clean eyeglasses: Often people ask how to keep eyeglasses clean and clean them daily, but still, their eyeglasses get scratches. In fact, people make some common mistakes that are the main cause of scratches.

People often clean their eyeglasses by rubbing them with a dirty cloth or shirt. If you also do this, stop it. Health experts and brands like I-Care say that rubbing dry lenses with dust particles can create microscopic scratches on the lens surface. These scratches may not be visible at first, but over time, they can blur your vision and damage the glasses.

The dangers of rubbing dry lensesWhen we are outside, dust and fine particles in the air stick to the lenses of our eyeglasses. According to the blog of Gokyodo Outdoor, when we rub our lenses without any liquid or spray, these dust particles behave like sandpaper. This can cause the lens coating to wear off. Why do fine scratches appear?

Most people think that using soft cloth to clean eyeglasses is safe, but the real problem is the dry dust on the lens. When we apply pressure to the lens with dry cloth, the dust particles penetrate deep inside. This is why the glasses get such marks that cannot be removed. If your glasses have anti-glare or blue-cut coating, they can be damaged even faster.

The correct way to clean the glassesCleaning glasses with lens cleaner spray is always recommended by experts. If the spray is not available, first wash the lenses with water to remove the coarse dust.

Then use microfiber cloth. Never use your shirt, towel, or tissue paper to clean the lenses, as these can damage the lenses. ---- end ---- Also se





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