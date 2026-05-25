How to make tomato powder: Make pure tomato powder at home in 10 minutes and store it for months. Save tomatoes from spoiling and make tasty gravy from leftover seeds.

This article provides a simple and easy way to dry tomatoes and make their powder at home. It also tells you how to make tasty gravy from leftover seeds, which will not spoil for months. The rising prices of tomatoes are a concern. To save tomatoes from spoiling, you can make tomato powder and gravy. This article provides a simple and easy way to dry tomatoes and make their powder at home. It also tells you how to make tasty gravy from leftover seeds, which will not spoil for months. The rising prices of tomatoes are a concern. To save tomatoes from spoiling, you can make tomato powder and gravy. This article provides a simple and easy way to dry tomatoes and make their powder at home. It also tells you how to make tasty gravy from leftover seeds, which will not spoil for months.

How to make tomato powder : Summer heat no longer ruin expensive tomatoes. Make pure tomato powder at home in 10 minutes and store it for months.

Rising prices of tomatoes are a concern. To save tomatoes from spoiling, you can make tomato powder and gravy. This article tells you how to easily dry tomatoes and make their powder, and also how to make tasty gravy from the leftover seeds, which will not spoil for months. With the rise in prices of onions, garlic, and petrol, the prices of vegetables are also affecting people's pockets.

The most impact is on the price of tomatoes. Without onions and garlic, many dishes cannot be prepared. The taste of dal, vegetables, gravy, and chutney is incomplete without tomatoes. Before the prices of tomatoes rise further, you should store them in such a way that they do not spoil.

The easiest way to do this is to make tomato powder, which you can make quickly and use for a long time. In addition to tomato powder, you can also make tomato gravy and store it for later use. Let's tell you how to make these two things at home





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