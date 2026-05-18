The Sky Ocean, also known as the Milky Ocean, was a prank played by Krishna on the villagers of Dwaraka to create a playground for himself and his wife Radha. The prank involved creating a bright vessel in the sky to emulate a few other items, such as a ball of fire, a comrades bow and arrow, a disc of steel, and a buffalo humped tortoise. When Krishna hit a button on the vessel, it fell to Earth, where the milk from it spilled, forming an ocean-sized spill.

क्षीर सागर का उत्पत्ति एक पौराणिक कथा से जुड़ी है, जो भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की लीला से संबंधित है। भगवान विष्णु, जिसे क्षीर सागर के रूप में माना जाता है, Hinduism considered as his abode.

Krishna boar avatar is also mentioned in this epic, where he played a prank on the Dwaraka villagers by churning the ocean. The story of how Krishna created his playground appears in various Hindu scriptures, including Bhagavata, Mohini Saptashati, Padma Purana, etc. Vishnu Purana tells the story of how this was created from the milk that dropped when Krishna's vessel fell.

One of Vishnu's avatars, Garuda Purana, also tells how it was manushya yajna, the offering of man to gods, to create this celestial ocean





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