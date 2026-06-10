H-1B Visa Fee Decision: Relief for Indian Professionals, Blow to Trump Administration, Benefits for Tech Companies

The American federal court has struck down the order to collect up to $1 lakh fee for H-1B visas issued to foreign workers. This decision has upset President Donald Trump, but for Indian professionals, it is a relief. The judge called it an unauthorized tax. This decision will reduce a significant financial burden on Indian professionals. In addition, American companies will continue to offer the same jobs to them as before. The decision will benefit Indian engineers, researchers, doctors, and software developers. The federal court issues around 65,000 H-1B visas per year, with 70-72% going to Indian citizens. Tech companies rely on H-1B visas to hire thousands of employees from India and China each year. The increased fee made it expensive for companies to hire people through H-1B visas. Previously, American companies had to pay $2,000 to $5,000 per professional for H-1B visas. The Trump administration increased the fee to $1 lakh. After the court's decision, the fee will not be $95 lakh, but $2,000 to $5,000 again. The sponsor of the H-1B visa is required for each professional. The duration of the visa is three years, which can be extended to six years. The decision of the American court will benefit TCS, WIPRO, Infosys, HCL, and other tech companies. These companies have to go through the process of acquiring H-1B quota with American tech giants. They need to send their skilled engineers and developers to work with American companies. The increase in the fee led to a 38% decrease in the number of initial H-1B visa applications, which will now resume.

H-1B visa fee: American court strikes down order to increase fee, relief for Indian professionals, Trump administration hit, IT companies benefit, skilled workers get major decision.

American federal court has struck down the order to collect up to $1 lakh fee for H-1B visas issued to foreign workers. This decision has upset President Donald Trump, but for Indian professionals, it is a relief. The judge called it an unauthorized tax. This decision will reduce a significant financial burden on Indian professionals.

In addition, American companies will continue to offer the same jobs to them as before. The decision will benefit Indian engineers, researchers, doctors, and software developers. The federal court issues around 65,000 H-1B visas per year, with 70-72% going to Indian citizens. Tech companies rely on H-1B visas to hire thousands of employees from India and China each year.

The increased fee made it expensive for companies to hire people through H-1B visas. Previously, American companies had to pay $2,000 to $5,000 per professional for H-1B visas. The Trump administration increased the fee to $1 lakh. After the court's decision, the fee will not be $95 lakh, but $2,000 to $5,000 again.

The sponsor of the H-1B visa is required for each professional. The duration of the visa is three years, which can be extended to six years. The decision of the American court will benefit TCS, WIPRO, Infosys, HCL, and other tech companies. These companies have to go through the process of acquiring H-1B quota with American tech giants.

They need to send their skilled engineers and developers to work with American companies. The increase in the fee led to a 38% decrease in the number of initial H-1B visa applications, which will now resume





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H-1B Visa American Court Fee Increase Relief For Indian Professionals Blow To Trump Administration Benefits For Tech Companies

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