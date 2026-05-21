एक होटल को लेकर गंभीर आरोप सामने आने के बाद क्षेत्र में हताशता बनी हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक कमल विहार सेक्टर-7बी स्थित SKY होटल में कथित रूप से लंबे समय से संदिग्ध गतिविधियां चल रही थीं। होटल से जुड़े कुछ लोग ग्राहकों को युवतियों की तस्वीरें भेजकर सौदेबाजी कर रहे थे। इस घटनाक्रम को लेकर पुलिस तुरंत जांच में जुटी है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरलेस स्क्रीनशॉट और तस्वीरें बनी हुई हैं जिन्‍होंने मामले को और भी अधिक तूल पकड़ा है।

HOTEL VIRAL CHAT IN RAIPUR: गंभीर आरोप से हलचल | राजधानी रायपुर के एक होटल को लेकर गंभीर आरोप सामने आने के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। होटल से जुड़े कुछ लोग ग्राहकों को युवतियों की तस्वीरें भेजकर सौदेबाजी कर रहे थे। छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में कानून व्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने और अपराधों पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण के उद्देश्य से 23 जनवरी 2026 से पुलिस कमिश्नरेट प्रणाली लागू की गई थी। लेकिन इस नई व्यवस्था से उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि राजधानी में अपराधों पर तेजी से अंकुश लगेंगे। लेकिन फिर भी राजधानी समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में देह व्यापार से जुड़े मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। हाल ही में कवर्धा जिले में घोटिया बाईपास स्थित एक मकान में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में तीन युवतियों और एक युवक को दबोचा गया था। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में देह व्यापार संचालित होने की आशंका सामने आई। राजधानी रायपुर से भी ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है.

HOTEL VIRAL CHAT IN RAIPUR: गंभीर आरोप से हलचल | राजधानी रायपुर के एक होटल को लेकर गंभीर आरोप सामने आने के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। होटल से जुड़े कुछ लोग ग्राहकों को युवतियों की तस्वीरें भेजकर सौदेबाजी कर रहे थे। छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में कानून व्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने और अपराधों पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण के उद्देश्य से 23 जनवरी 2026 से पुलिस कमिश्नरेट प्रणाली लागू की गई थी। लेकिन इस नई व्यवस्था से उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि राजधानी में अपराधों पर तेजी से अंकुश लगेंगे। लेकिन फिर भी राजधानी समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में देह व्यापार से जुड़े मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। हाल ही में कवर्धा जिले में घोटिया बाईपास स्थित एक मकान में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में तीन युवतियों और एक युवक को दबोचा गया था। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में देह व्यापार संचालित होने की आशंका सामने आई। राजधानी रायपुर से भी ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है





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HOTEL VIRAL CHAT GANG BANG RESTRICTED AREA RAPE STALKING

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