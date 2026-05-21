Indian Food Standards Authority of India (AFSASI) Recruitment Challenges and Impact on Food Safety Inspections

The article discusses the controversy surrounding the recruitment challenges faced by the Indian Food Standards Authority of India (AFSASI) and its impact on food safety inspections. It highlights the need for a sufficient number of well-trained and equipped personnel to ensure efficient monitoring and control of the food industry, thereby promoting food safety and consumer welfare.

इमेज कैप्शन,पढ़ने का समय: 10 मिनट आए दिन 'फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया' यानी भारतीय खाद्य संरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण (एफ़एसएसएआई) के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा द‍िखाई देती है.

जब कभी नक़ली पनीर की बरामदगी, खाने-पीने के सामान की क्वालिटी या मिलावटी दूध से जुड़ी चर्चा होती है तो लोगों का सवाल रहता है कि एफ़एसएसएआई क्या कर रहा है. एफ़एसएसएआई साल 2008 में बना एक सरकारी संस्थान है. यह खाद्य सुरक्षा मानकों को तय करता है. उन्हें राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिल कर लागू करता है.

खाने-पीने के सामान में मिलावट की जाँच के ल‍िए निरीक्षण भी करता है. एफ़एसएसएआई के कामकाज से जुड़े एक मुद्दे पर हमेशा बात होती है – वह है इसमें पड़े खाली पदों की. इस कहानी में हम आँकड़ों के ज़रिए यह जानने की कोशिशेंगे कि वर्षों से यह संख्या कहाँ रही है और समझेंगे हैं कि इससे खाद्य पदार्थों के निरीक्षण पर क्या असर पड़ सकता है





BBC News Hindi / 🏆 18. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Employment Indian Food Standards Authority Of India (AFSA Recruitment Challenges Food Safety Inspections Numerous Empty Posts Inadequate Number Of Food Inspectors Impact On Food Safety Inspections Food Safety Standards Food Industry Food Safety Regulatory Lapses Angushwar Committee Report Memories Of Future Present

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Orders Death Shots for Stray Dogs, Key Issues on Safety and WelfareSupreme Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to administer a lethal injection to stray dogs for safety reasons. They termed human life as important and stated that stray dogs' necessity to maintain dignity and rights to free from danger also counts. The court also wanted the authorities to ensure their food is not provided on public streets. It emphasized on establishing Anti-Vivisection Centers (ABC) in all districts to control the dog population and stall for cruelty to animals.

Read more »

योगी सरकार की 'एक जनपद एक व्यंजन' योजना से यूपी के पारंपरिक पकवानों को मिलेगी वैश्विक पहचान - up odoc food scheme globalizing traditional cuisine of uttar pradeshयोगी सरकार 'एक जनपद एक व्यंजन' योजना के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश के पारंपरिक पकवानों को वैश्विक पहचान दिलाएगी। FSSAI और CFTRI के सहयोग से स्टैंडर्ड रेसिपी मैन्युअल बनेगा, जिससे स्वाद और गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित होगी, साथ ही स्मार्ट पैकेजिंग व 'स्वाद यूपी का' थीम से अंतरराष्ट्रीय ब्रांडिंग की...

Read more »

Team India Squad Announcement: India Squad for Afghanistan SeriesThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming one-off Test and three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Afghanistan. The Test match will be played at the Mulappuram Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, while the ODI series will start from June 14 to June 20. The captain of the Test match will be Shibu Thapa, while KL Rahul has been appointed as the deputy captain.

Read more »

पेट्रोल में होगा 30 इथेनॉल, सरकार ने जारी किया नया आदेश; क्या होगा असर? - india notifies 30 ethanol petrol blending standardsभारत सरकार ने पेट्रोल में इथेनॉल की मात्रा 30 तक बढ़ाने के लिए नए ईंधन मानक अधिसूचित किए हैं। यह कदम कच्चे तेल के आयात को कम करने और E20 के बाद E22 से E30 तक के मिश्रण की तैयारी का हिस्सा है।

Read more »

ताइवान की सड़कों पर भारत विरोधी पोस्टर लगे: चुनाव लड़ रहा उम्मीदवार बोला- भारतीय मजदूरों को मत लाओ, वे अपराधी होते हैंTaiwan election candidate calls to expel Indian migrant workers, anti-India poster controversy. Follow Latest Updates.

Read more »

MahaBureaucracy: IAS Officer Transfer Saga, Who is IAS Officer TuKarAm Munde?MahaBureaucracy: IAS Officer Transfer Saga, Who is IAS Officer TuKarAm Munde? - Maharashtra Government has transferred 6 IAS officers, including FDA Commissioner TuKarAm Munde, in a span of 21 years. The officers include Shri Dhar Dube, Kanhoji Bagtare, Bala Sahe Beldar, RS Chavan, and Sanjay Khande. The officers have been transferred to various departments including Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The officers have been transferred due to their seniority and the need for change in the departments. The officers have been transferred to various departments including Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The officers have been transferred due to their seniority and the need for change in the departments.

Read more »