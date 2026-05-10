Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to Train Students in Coding, Project Work and Innovation Skills

The initiative aims to nurture scientific thinking and innovation culture and empower students with modern science, coding and practical technological skills. Students will be trained in project-based work, coding, and innovative capabilities, focusing on real-time project works and transformation of ideas into reality.

प्रदेश में वैज्ञानिक सोच और नवाचार संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देने की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल शुरू होने जा रही है। अब स्कूली विद्यार्थियों की वैज्ञानिक प्रतिभा को निखारने और उन्हें शोध एवं तकनीक से जोड़ने की जिम्मेदारी भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (आइआइटी) कानपुर को सौंपी गई है। इस पहल के तहत राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में कक्षा नौ और 11 के विज्ञान वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को आधुनिक विज्ञान, कोडिंग और प्रयोगात्मक तकनीकों का व्यावहारिक प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा, जिससे उनकी कल्पनाओं को वास्तविक प्रोजेक्ट में बदला जा सके.

प्रदेश में वैज्ञानिक सोच और नवाचार संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देने की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल शुरू होने जा रही है। अब स्कूली विद्यार्थियों की वैज्ञानिक प्रतिभा को निखारने और उन्हें शोध एवं तकनीक से जोड़ने की जिम्मेदारी भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (आइआइटी) कानपुर को सौंपी गई है। इस पहल के तहत राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में कक्षा नौ और 11 के विज्ञान वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को आधुनिक विज्ञान, कोडिंग और प्रयोगात्मक तकनीकों का व्यावहारिक प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा, जिससे उनकी कल्पनाओं को वास्तविक प्रोजेक्ट में बदला जा सके





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