Indian-American Suraya Mithra becomes world's youngest self-made billionaire, leaves behind even Mark Zuckerberg

Suraya Mithra, a 22-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur, has made a name for herself on social media. She has taken the spot of being the world's youngest self-made billionaire above even her famous co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Suraya's achievement has left people bewildered as she was pursuing her education while making a huge impact in the tech industry.

स्टार्टअप पर फोकस के लिए छोड़ दी पढ़ाई, अब बना दुनिया का सबसे युवा अरबपति, मार्क जकरबर्ग को भी छोड़ा पीछे हाल के दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर सूर्या मिधा का नाम तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

उन्होंने पैसे कमाने के मामले में मार्क जकरबर्ग को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है. बता दें कि उन्होंने केवल 22 साल की उम्र में दुनिया के सबसे युवा सेल्फ मेड अरबपतियों की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गए हैं. उनकी इस सफलता को लेकर लोग बेहद हैरान हैं और सवाल कर रहे हैं कि आखिर इतनी कम उम्र में जब बच्चे पढ़ाई कर रहे होते हैं उन्होंने ये सफलता कैसे हासिल की है.

इसके साथ ही वह जानना चाहते हैं कि उन्होंने क्या पढ़ाई की है





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Suraya Mithra Indian-American Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg Education Tech Industry

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