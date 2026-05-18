Indian Navy Plans to Commission Four Indigenous Warships to Enhance Its Naval Capability

The Indian Navy will be implementing four indigenous warships from Project 17A. Two of the warships, Garia and Malvan, are anti-submarine warfare ships. Stealth frigate Duaningri and Survey Vessel Sanashodhak are part of the same project. The commissioning of these warships will take place over the next few weeks.

भारतीय नौसेना soon plans to commission four indigenous warships- Stealth frigate Duaningri, Survey Vessel Sanashodhak , and anti-submarine warfare craft Garia and Malvan - to enhance its naval strength in the Indian Ocean region.

The introduction of these domestically built vessels aims to strengthen the Indian Navy's naval capability and maritime security. The commissioning of these warships will take place over the next few weeks. The newly built Duaningri is the fifth of the Nilagiri class stealth frigates and is being built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata. It is expected to be commissioned on March 30, 2026, with modern stealth technology, powerful weapons, and advanced automatic systems.

The vessel of approximately 2700 tons can perform multiple missions including anti-submarine warfare, detection, navigation, and data collection. It has helped create thousands of jobs for numerous MSMEs. The fourth Indian-built anti-submarine warfare ship, Garia, is built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The vessel is approximately 77 meters long and is powered by waterjets. Equipped with lightweight torpedoes, self-built rocket launchers, and advanced sonar systems, it engages in locating and destroying underwater threats.

Malvan, named after the city of the same name, is the second Indian-built anti-submarine warfare ship built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and has a displacement of approximately 8000 tons. It is designed for anti-submarine, mine warfare, and coastal surveillance functions. The last Survey Vessel Large, Sanashodhak, is being built by GRSE at their shipyard in Kolkata.

The vessel of approximately 110 meters long and carrying a displacement of around 3400 tons will primarily be tasked with tasks like hydrographic survey, crafts, deep sea data gathering, navigation channel mapping. Other advanced equipment like Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), and sonar systems are also installed in these state-of-the-art vessels.

Their commissioning, alongside four other indigenously built warships, will significantly improve the Indian Navy's capabilities in counter-submarine warfare, coastal protection, surveillance and a wide range of other multi-role operations. These recent additions will greatly strengthen the Indian Navy's hull and increase its overall sea power compared to other navies





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Indian Navy Indigenous Warships Project 17A Stealth Frigate Duaningri Survey Vessel Sanashodhak Garia Malvan Counter-Submarine Warfare Coastal Protection Surveillance

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