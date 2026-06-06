India Bloc: Growing Disagreements and Disunity among Parties

The India Bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, is facing growing disagreements and disunity, with the Congress leadership being targeted by the other parties. The coalition's unity is being questioned due to the electoral defeat and the increasing dissatisfaction among the constituent parties. The Congress leadership has been accused of orchestrating a campaign to malign the opposition parties, particularly the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This has led to a rift within the opposition alliance, with the Congress being blamed for the lack of unity and cooperation. The growing tensions have raised concerns about the coalition's ability to maintain its unity and present a united front against the ruling government.

India Bloc : मतभेद खुलकर सामने आने लगे हैं। डीएमके के बाद अब सीपीएम और जेएमएम ने भी कांग्रेस नेतृत्व पर नाराजगी जताई है। बैठक से पहले बढ़ते विवादों ने विपक्षी गठबंधन की एकजुटता पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। विपक्षी इंडिया ब्लॉक में शामिल दलों की चुनावी हार के बाद गठबंधन की दरारें सामने आ रही हैं और खास बात यह है कि सहयोगी दलों के निशाने पर कांग्रेस नेतृत्व है। कांग्रेस के परहेज के कारण डीएमके के इंडिया ब्लॉक से किनारा करने के बाद अब सीपीएम और झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (जेएमएम) ने भी कांग्रेस से नाराजगी जाहिर की है। झारखंड में जेएमएम के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार में तो कांग्रेस भागीदार है। इसी बीच सीपीएम के महासचिव एमए बेबी ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को कड़ा पत्र लिखकर हाल ही संपन्न विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रचार में कांग्रेस के हमलों व मुद्दों पर आपत्ति जताते हुए जवाब मांगा है। यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि सीपीएम व जेएमएम सोमवार को होने वाली इंडिया ब्लॉक की बैठक में शामिल होगी या नहीं। डीएमके इस बैठक में शामिल होने से इनकार कर चुकी है। जानकार सूत्रों के अनुसार झारखंड के सीएम और जेएमएम प्रमुख हेमंत सोरेन की नाराजगी की वजह राज्यसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस की ओर से एकतरफा तौर पर प्रणव झा की उम्मीदवारी की घोषणा से है। जेएमएम वहां दोनों सीटों पर प्रत्याशी उतारना चाहता था लेकिन कांग्रेस ने बिना चर्चा किए अचानक उम्मीदवार की घाेषणा कर दी। बेबी ने खरगे को लिखे पत्र में कहा है कि चुनाव में कांग्रेस नेतृत्व ने सुनियोजित अभियान चलाकर आरोप लगाया कि माकपा व भाजपा मे समझौता हुआ है और इसी वजह से ईडी तत्कालीन सीएम पी.

विजयन को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही। राहुल, प्रियंका व खरगे ने विजयन पर व्यक्तिगत आरोप लगाए। यह भाजपा के खिलाफ बनी विपक्ष की एकता की बुनियाद पर ही चोट करता है। कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष के रूप में ऐसे विघटनकारी कदमों के संबंध में स्थिति स्पष्ट करना आपकी और कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी है। बेबी ने पत्र की प्रति इंडिया ब्लॉक के अन्य दलों के नेताओं को भी भेजी है। संक्षेप में समझें तो लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद विपक्षी एकजुटता को मजबूत करने की कोशिशों के बीच सहयोगी दलों की बढ़ती नाराजगी इंडिया ब्लॉक के लिए नई चुनौती बनती दिख रही है। राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि घटक दलों के बीच बेहतर समन्वय और संवाद के बिना गठबंधन की एकजुटता बनाए रखना कठिन हो सकता है





rpbreakingnews / 🏆 11. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India Bloc Congress DMC CPM JMM Electoral Defeat Dissatisfaction Congress Leadership Orchestrating Campaign Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

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