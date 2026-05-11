India's Rich Opt for Vertical Mansions Amid Luxury Shift

The rich in India are opting for tall mansions instead of lavish bungalows, as the preferred lifestyle is shifting. These 'vertical mansions' are not only offering comfort akin to 7-star hotels but also ensuring high security standards...

भारत में जब हम लग्जरी की बात करते हैं, तो जहन में आलीशान बंगले आते हैं, लेकिन आज के दौर में देश के अरबपतियों की पसंद बदल रही है.

अब वे जमीन से ऊपर बादल छूते उन 'वर्टिकल महलों' में रहना पसंद कर रहे हैं, जो न केवल सुख-सुविधाओं में 7-स्टार होटल को मात देते हैं, बल्कि सुरक्षा के मामले में कम नहीं हैं. रियल एस्टेट बाजार में 'अल्ट्रा-लक्जरी' सेगमेंट अब केवल घर तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि यह एक स्टेटस सिंबल और विशिष्ट जीवनशैली का पर्याय बन चुका है. देश के प्रमुख शहरों में ऐसी कई इमारतें हैं जहां रहना किसी आलीशान महल में रहने जैसा है





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India's Rich Preference Shift Luxury Vertical Mansions Security High Standards Lakhs Crores

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